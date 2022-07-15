LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: LeBron James doesn’t want Brooklyn Nets trade, Rival scouts impressed by Lakers’ off-season and more | 15th July, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers are exploring all options for a viable trade. If a potential swap happens between Kevin Durant and LeBron James, the former would reportedly prefer not to go to Brooklyn.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka needs a big offseason to retool the supporting cast of the LA Lakers. After weighing up their recent signings, rival executives and scouts reportedly believe that the Hollywood squad has done a decent job so far.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers look like they are set for a full rebuild and could trade another one of their key pieces. After Malcolm Brogdon was shipped to the Boston Celtics earlier this month, Myles Turner could be the next to depart.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of July 15, 2022:

LeBron James is disinterested to play for the Brooklyn Nets in a potential trade with Kevin Durant

LeBron James would rather stay in LA for now than move to Brooklyn as per reports. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Brooklyn Nets are looking for a “historic haul” for Kevin Durant, who still has four years remaining on his contract. They are in no hurry to make a decision and would only move the former MVP if they get a truckload of assets.

Perhaps one of the few players that will not require as much trade capital is LeBron James. The LA Lakers superstar is in the final year of his contract and has not committed to an extension with the purple and gold franchise as of yet.

Lakers team principal Jeanie Buss has previously vowed not to trade the 18x All-Star even if he simply plays out his contract in LA. But we have seen stranger things happen in basketball.

Chris Broussard of "First Things First" revealed a scoop that points to LeBron James’ disinterest to play for the Brooklyn Nets. Broussard said:

"I talked to somebody close to LeBron and LeBron wouldn't want this to happen, and I think the Lakers respect him enough that they'll do what he wants to do. If he doesn't want to be traded, I don't think they'll trade him."

LeBron James is looking to help the Lakers bounce back from a disastrous outing last season. Although there are rumors linking Russell Westbrook with a trade, it looks like the Lakers will have the same Big 3 next season.

Anthony Davis, James and Westbrook are likely to be the biggest stars for the team. Fans of the franchise will hope the trio can figure out their fit under new coach Darvin Ham and stay healthy for long stretches of the season.

Rival scouts and NBA insiders call the LA Lakers' recent signings decent

Youth, not shooting, was the LA Lakers front office's main theme behind their latest signings this offseason. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Since parading the oldest roster in the NBA last season, the LA Lakers have signed plenty of young blood in the ongoing offseason.

They acquired Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Jones and Thomas Bryant in free agency. Pelinka also added undrafted free agents Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, while the 35th pick in the draft, Max Christie, is on a two-year contract.

The Lakers have gotten younger but shooting, which was a huge problem last season, still appears shaky. Swider looks like the best shooter in the bunch, but he’ll likely need to develop more to get consistent minutes.

However, the LA Lakers generally got an average grade with their latest signings. Dan Woike of the LA Times had this to report:

“The general sense among scouts and league executives is that the Lakers, thus far, have done fine in free agency considering their constraints.”

Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are looking to continue tinkering with the roster until the start of training camp. But the biggest news that Laker Nation has been waiting for is the trade for Kyrie Irving.

If the Irving trade does not go through, many Laker fans are still hoping for the duo of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers to arrive.

Myles Turner continues to be linked to the LA Lakers

Myles Turner to the LA Lakers could be a longshot after the Indiana Pacers failed to get Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

It has become almost an annual tradition for Myles Turner to see his name appear in various trade rumors. But perhaps more than at any time in his career, it might come to fruition this offseason.

The Indiana Pacers have shipped a few of their biggest pieces over the last few months. They have already traded Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon to the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics respectively. Turner is the last holdover for the old Pacers team before Rick Carlisle arrived.

Reports have surfaced that the LA Lakers could be looking to acquire Turner and Buddy Hield in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Instead of getting Kyrie Irving, LA is rumored to be going after the Indiana Pacers duo.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive "Inside The Huddle" podcast, "Scoop B" Robinson weighed in on Turner going to the Lakers. He said:

“I think Myles Turner would make sense, but what do you give up for that? I know the Lakers for years have salivated over Buddy Hield.”

He added:

“But to be honest with you, I think Buddy Hield fits in Indiana like a glove, specifically because you have Tyrese Haliburton, who I think is the future of the NBA at the point guard position.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Myles Turner would be ‘open’ to playing for the Lakers lakersdaily.com/report-myles-t… Report: Myles Turner would be ‘open’ to playing for the Lakers lakersdaily.com/report-myles-t…

The Indiana Pacers recently offered Deandre Ayton a max extension but were matched by the Phoenix Suns. With Ayton out of reach, the Pacers could be forced to play Turner for at least one more year. His contract in Indiana notably runs out at the end of next season.

