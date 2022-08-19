LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: LeBron James might join Bronny in 2024, Brooklyn Nets uninterested in two first-round picks in Kyrie Irving trade, and more - August 18th, 2022

The LA Lakers' season schedule is out, and fans are predicting their potential record. Despite not having a fixed roster, pundits and fans believe they are going to win the opening night matchup against the reigning champions on the road. Their thinking is that the Lakers will be motivated after watching Steph Curry and the Warriors put on championship rings before the game.

Additionally, LeBron James signed a two-year $97.1 million extension which ties him up with the Purple and Gold until 2024-25.

Let's take a look at a few rumors around the Lakers in the 24 hours.

Utah Jazz and New York Knicks reignite trade talks with LA Lakers as the potential third team

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz against Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

The New York Knicks are trying to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the rebuilding Utah Jazz. The last time a trade was discussed between the two teams, the LA Lakers were involved. Russell Westbrook could potentially be sent to Utah and many rumors in the past month tied him to the Jazz. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported:

"The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype. The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out.

"Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers."

Brooklyn Nets uninterested in two first-round picks from the LA Lakers in a Kyrie Irving deal

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA playoffs

The LA Lakers reportedly re-ignited talks with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, and this time they were willing to include their two first-rounders. The Lakers were famously hesitant to add their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in trade deals but have now reportedly accepted to include those picks. However, the Brooklyn Nets will still not impressed.

On ESPN's "SportsCenter," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said:

"They have two real assets to put out there to do a significant trade. That's their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. If unprotected, they will have a lot of value in the marketplace. The Lakers, I'm told, will be willing to do that in a Kyrie Irving trade, but that's not something the Nets have been interested in."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Lakers have been willing to include both of their first round-picks in a Kyrie Irving deal but the Nets are not interested.(via @wojespn REPORT: The Lakers have been willing to include both of their first round-picks in a Kyrie Irving deal but the Nets are not interested.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/YyLtSBEmmf

LeBron James might play with Bronny in 2024-25

LeBron James with his son, Bronny James

Another reason why fans thought LeBron James wouldn't instantly sign a contract extension is because he didn't want to get tied down to the franchise. His son, Bronny, won't enter the league until 2024, at the earliest.

However, he solved that issue by adding a player option for the final season, which allows him flexibility to change teams if he wants to join his son's team. He can opt out of the 2024-25 season and become an unrestricted free agent.

LIVE POLL Q. Will LeBron James play with his son Bronny James in the NBA? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein