LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Phil Handy to be part of Darvin Ham’s coaching staff, Lakers could have 7 roster spots and more | 8th June, 2022

As the offseason progresses for the LA Lakers, they have managed to sustain attention towards their franchise despite not making the play-in tournament this year.

With a formal introduction now behind him, head coach Darvin Ham is well on his way to making changes to the coaching staff. The Lakers have also kept an eager eye on additions to the roster, having conducted several draft and free-agent workouts recently.

After a year filled with downfalls and backlash, the Lakers will look to make the most of the 2022-23 NBA season. LeBron James enters the 20th year of his career and hopefully they will also have a healthy Anthony Davis.

LA Lakers hold free-agent workout with seven open roster-spots

As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the LA Lakers held a free-agent workout for seven open spots. The participants included Langston Galloway, Kyle Guy, Alize Johnson, Louis King and D.J. Wilson.

Galloway was one of the top names in the workout. After going undrafted in 2014, Galloway spent two months with the New York Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

He was then given a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks in 2015. After signing a second 10-day contract, the Knicks agreed to a partially guaranteed two-year deal.

Since then, Galloway has played for the Pelicans, Suns, Pistons, Kings, Nets and Bucks (with Darvin Ham). He most recently played for the College Park Skyhawks, the G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

D.J. Wilson, who was drafted 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017, is another name that pops out, owing to his familiarity with Ham. Wilson's most recent stint in the NBA was with the Toronto Raptors, where he signed a 10-day contract but was waived on March 6.

Former assistant with the LA Lakers, David Fizdale, let go by Darvin Ham

David Fizdale will not be a part of the LA Lakers moving forward.

With Darvin Ham having complete autonomy over the coaching staff, the turnover this year in the Lakers backroom this year will be substantial.

As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Lakers will let go of David Fizdale, Mike Penberty and John Lucas III.

"New Lakers coach Darvin Ham started to shape his coaching staff by informing assistants David Fizdale, Mike Penberty and John Lucas III on Tuesday that they will not be retained, sources told ESPN." (h/t) ESPN

Ham's introduction set the tone for the LA Lakers moving forward. The Lakers added his former teammate Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach. This speaks volumes of the kind of mindset the Lakers look to carry into the 2022-23 season. A quote from his introductory press-conference sums up his mindset:

"Where I come from the last nine years, we did everything. We did player development. We did scouting. I had to step in as the head coach on a few occasions. But it was a team.

"It wasn't coordinators on either side of the ball. We all pitched in on all aspects of our team basketball offensively, and defensively. So, I'm looking to build that similar type of staff." (h/t) ESPN

Phil Handy accepts Ham's invitation to be a part of the coaching staff for the Lakers

Phil Handy has served as a player development coach for the LA Lakers under Mike Brown.

As reported by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Phil Handy will become a part of the LA Lakers coaching staff in 2022-23. He will be one of the few who remains in L.A. despite substantial turnover.

"Phil Handy, one of the top assistants in the league, has accepted the invitation of new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham to be a part of his coaching staff, league sources tell @YahooSports"

Handy has served as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors and the LA Lakers. In that tenure, he has made six consecutive NBA Finals, four with the Cavaliers, one with the Raptors and one with the Lakers.

