LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Purple and Gold might look at Grizzlies legend as Kyrie's backup, NBA analyst believes Thomas Bryant is an overlooked free agent signing, and more | July 25th, 2022

The LA Lakers could potentially look at Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley as an ideal alternative to Kyrie Irving. Should the Nets keep “Kai” or trade him somewhere else, the Memphis Grizzlies legend would be a suitable second choice.

Thomas Bryant quietly signed to return to Hollywood this offseason. The 24-year-old had three really solid seasons with the Washington Wizards before his last two seasons were derailed by an ACL injury.

The Lakers may have a new head coach, but Russell Westbrook could be asked to perform the same role Frank Vogel asked him to do. With LeBron James primed to be the team’s main playmaker, “Russ” would have to settle for more of the same diet on offense as last season.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of July 25, 2022:

The LA Lakers entice the Utah Jazz to a trade involving Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley

Mike Conley is potentially a great fit for the LA Lakers. [Photo: Sky Sports]

Following reports that Kyrie Irving intends to play for the Brooklyn Nets next season, the LA Lakers may have to look for other options.

Enter the Utah Jazz, who have been hoarding picks for a rebuild. If Donovan Mitchell gets traded, Mike Conley might be there for the taking.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report offered an intriguing analysis of how LA and Utah could benefit from a trade between Conley and Russell Westbrook:

“LA needs to capitalize on a potential Jazz firesale, even if it means giving up their coveted future firsts. Conley would be an upgrade at point guard, the perfect steady hand to run the offense, get guys into sets and knock down open threes (40.8 percent from deep last season).”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Jazz have talked to teams about Mike Conley Jr., per @Tjonesonthenba via Spotify Live The Jazz have talked to teams about Mike Conley Jr., per @Tjonesonthenba via Spotify Live https://t.co/7ZtRymXvIr

Swartz added how the Jazz can make the most out of a potential deal by also including LA Lakers youngster Talen Horton-Tucker:

“While Westbrook and his expiring $47.1 million contract would likely come to a buyout agreement with Utah, the Jazz could see what the 21-year-old [Talen] Horton-Tucker could do in a larger role.”

He continued:

“Utah gets off the final year of Conley's contract next season ($24.3 million, $14.3 million guaranteed) and adds a pair of future firsts to its already impressive collection.”

NBA Trades @NBA__trades Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First Round Pick



Lakers receive: Rudy Gay, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson



Who says no? Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First Round PickLakers receive: Rudy Gay, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan ClarksonWho says no? https://t.co/MzT9dwdHAC

Thomas Bryant is an underrated signing for the Lakers

If healthy, Thomas Bryant could be an underrated signing for the LA Lakers. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Thomas Bryant reportedly chose the LA Lakers over the Boston Celtics in free agency, signing a one-year, $2.1 million prove-it deal. If Bryant can stay healthy and get back to the form he displayed before his ACL injury, the LA Lakers could have a bargain on their hands.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley reported how the Bryant signing could pay off big-time for the Lakers next season:

“But you don't have to time-travel too far into the past to see some unique tools in his arsenal. He has a sweet stroke for a 6'10", near-250-pound center, plus he has good bounce and great energy for someone his size.”

Buckley continued:

“If he can find consistency with his health and game, he could be pretty special. Through five seasons, his career per-36-minutes averages include 18.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 threes on 59.0/35.0/76.4 shooting.”

Health is Bryant’s biggest concern. He’s only played more than 50 games only once across his five-year NBA career, which was during the 2018-19 season. He played 72 games that year and led the league in two-point field goal percentage with 68.5%.

The Lakers seem to have gotten a low-risk, high-reward signing in Bryant and will hope he can stay healthy for the majority of next season.

Several members of the LA Lakers asked Russell Westbrook to accept the role Frank Vogel asked of him

No one, reportedly, could talk to Russell Westbrook into accepting the role former head coach Frank Vogel designed for him. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

Russell Westbrook supposedly knew very well what former LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel asked him to do on offense.

Brian Windhorst of The Hoop Collective had the scoop on what the Lakers were trying to do to communicate with Westbrook about Vogel’s strategy:

"I was talking to somebody who was with the Lakers last season and they were saying that if there's a person in the organization that Russ could listen to, they tried to talk to him. From what I'm told, just everybody there who Russ would allow an audience for [talked to him]."

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN New podcast. James Harden allowed the Sixers to restructure so what are their title chances now & what will Russell Westbrook's next move be (w/ @espn_macmahon @TimBontemps ): spoti.fi/3IXIAz6 New podcast. James Harden allowed the Sixers to restructure so what are their title chances now & what will Russell Westbrook's next move be (w/@espn_macmahon & @TimBontemps): spoti.fi/3IXIAz6

After the LA Lakers’ opening night loss at home to the Golden State Warriors, Vogel confirmed that Westbrook needed time to adjust. LA’s erstwhile head bench tactician outlined how the former MVP would have to make an impact without the ball in his hands.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP

clutchpoints.com/lakers-news-la… ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that everyone tried to convince Russell Westbrook to accept his role with the team last season. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that everyone tried to convince Russell Westbrook to accept his role with the team last season.clutchpoints.com/lakers-news-la…

However, throughout the season, Westbrook was mostly out of sorts. He refused to be LeBron James’ primary screener and often looked content to wait for kick-outs. His inability to shoot consistently well and his erratic decision-making only made his shortcomings even worse.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears #nba “I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I’m going to use him. I showed it to him, sat down, brought stuff up for him. I think he’s going to flourish,” new #Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook. Ham also answers whether Russ will start. bit.ly/3nInkUf “I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I’m going to use him. I showed it to him, sat down, brought stuff up for him. I think he’s going to flourish,” new #Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook. Ham also answers whether Russ will start. bit.ly/3nInkUf #nba

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham reportedly has a new plan set for Westbrook. Ham mentioned before that he wants to use the point guard in different ways and not just as the quarterback of the team. It remains to be seen how that pans out if “Russ” remains in Hollywood at the end of this offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far