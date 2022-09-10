LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn predicted as starters next season, Jazz reveal their price for Lakers targets and more | September 10, 2022

The LA Lakers had a very interesting offseason wherein they fired coach Frank Vogel and replaced him with Darvin Ham. The Lakers were also actively making moves, signing several free agents and acquiring Patrick Beverley via trade. However, the most significant move by the team was to sign LeBron James to a two-year extension.

Training camp is right around the corner and there are several predictions about the Lakers' potential starting lineup. The team is still interested in a few players from the Utah Jazz, but the price could be too steep. NBA executives have also weighed in on Russell Westbrook's situation.

Here's the latest LA Lakers rumors roundup for Sept. 10, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

NBA insider reveals possible LA Lakers starting lineup next season

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers.

One question for the LA Lakers heading into the 2022-23 season is their possible starting lineup. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are surefire starters in both forward positions. But there are several options for the guard positions and at center.

On the latest episode of "The Lowe Post" podcast (h/t Lakers Daily), ESPN's Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne discussed potential starters for the Lakers. Lowe noted that James and Davis could be joined by Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones.

"Based on what I've heard, my prediction for what will be the starting five," Lowe said. "Not what should, but what will, is Russ, (Kendrick) Nunn, and the Nunn buzz. ... There's a lot of Kendrick Nunn talk, among 25 people who care about it.

"Russ, Nunn, LeBron, AD, and I think Damian Jones is right now the frontrunner to start at center. And I am as big a Damian Jones fan as exists in the NBA media."

Utah Jazz want first-round picks for their wanted players

Jordan Clarkson is a target for the LA Lakers.

The Utah Jazz are expected to continue their offseason firesale. The Jazz have reportedly made several players available, including Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Bojan Bogdanovic. The LA Lakers have been linked with Conley, Clarkson and Bogdanovic.

However, the Lakers might not be able to afford their targets due to the current valuation of those players by the Jazz. Zach Lowe said on the podcast that the Jazz are looking for at least one first-round pick for Clarkson, Beasley and Bogdanovic.

Hoopsview @hoopsview The Lakers are going to continue to be active in trade talks, and have shown interest in Utah’s veterans such as Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mike Conley, per @wojespn The Lakers are going to continue to be active in trade talks, and have shown interest in Utah’s veterans such as Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mike Conley, per @wojespn. https://t.co/4rJEgzQGIO

The Lakers have only two first-round picks for the decade in 2027 and 2029. They could still have their 2024 or 2025 first-rounder, but they can't trade it. The Jazz, on the other hand, are hoarding picks for their rebuilding that started when they traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Executives weigh in on the future of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers.

The training camp is about to start later this month, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the LA Lakers. Westbrook has been part of many trade rumors this summer, but nothing has come to fruition. The former MVP is in the final year of his contract, with new coach Darvin Ham looking to get the best out of him.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, executives around the league believe that Westbrook will be a Laker at the start of the season. Windhorst explained that the team is not excited about the trade offers and could explore them later in the season.

"Based on the executives I'm talking to, they believe that the Lakers have come to a conclusion," Windhorst said. "That they're not gonna trade Westbrook now because they don't like any of their offers. They're gonna try to make the best of it and see what happens. That's what the executives think."

Edited by Rajdeep Barman