LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Team reignites interest in Buddy Hield; front office could be targeting Chicago Bulls guard, and more - June 30, 2022

The LA Lakers are tied to almost every free agent they set their eyes on. They reportedly have a salary payroll of over $150 million with just eight players confirmed for next year.

The Lakers desperately need to bolster their roster or risk LeBron James endure another mediocre season while still playing in his prime. On that note, here's a look at a few new names the Purple and Gold have been linked with recently:

LA Lakers keeping tabs on former Magic Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic didn't extend Mo Bamba a qualifying offer this summer, and he's expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 24-year-old big man has piqued the interest of several teams this offseason, with the LA Lakers being one of them. According to Orlando Sentinel's Khobi Price, the Lakers are one of seven teams interested in the player.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Raptors, Knicks, Lakers, Bulls, Rockets, Heat and Timberwolves are expected to be interested in Mo Bamba, per @orlandosentinel The Raptors, Knicks, Lakers, Bulls, Rockets, Heat and Timberwolves are expected to be interested in Mo Bamba, per @orlandosentinel https://t.co/L9euauEqUM

As also confirmed by The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers are keeping an eye on Bamba along with Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, TJ Warren and four other players.

Rob Pelinka and co. revive interest in sharpshooter Buddy Hield

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers laughs with Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings

The Lakers front office and LeBron James were heavily mocked when they decided to choose Russell Westbrook over an established marksman like Buddy Hield.

Westbrook shot 29% from the deep last season, contributing to the Lakers' struggles from beyond the arc. However, recent reports suggest Hield is once again on general manager Rob Pelinka's radar.

Matt Moore of Action Network reported:

"As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Lakers have circled back to a familiar target: Buddy Hield."

LeBron Wire @LeBron_Wire After deciding not to pull the trigger for Buddy Hield last summer, the Lakers may make another attempt to acquire him this summer. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2022/06/29/lak… After deciding not to pull the trigger for Buddy Hield last summer, the Lakers may make another attempt to acquire him this summer. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2022/06/29/lak…

Front office targeting Coby White of Chicago Bulls

Coby White with the Chicago Bulls

The LA Lakers are keeping an eye on any young shooter who could help them next season.

Coby White shot a career-high from the 3-point range last season. He went 38% from downtown and averaged 12.7 points per game off the bench for the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers could use him to improve their backcourt depth.

Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, writing for Yahoo! Sports, updated on the Lakers' offseason targets:

"The Lakers could also look to acquire players via trade, with rival executives believing Chicago's Coby White could be a target."

Woike continued:

"Moving Talen Horton-Tucker, a player whose ball-dominant skills are viewed by rival scouts as being redundant with the Lakers' stars, could be a way to upgrade to suit the Lakers' needs."

