NBA Rumors: 9x All-Star 'pushed back' when he was called out during LA Lakers film sessions last season

The LA Lakers’ star-studded experiment of the 2021-22 season was unsuccessful. Many factors led to the Lakers’ lackluster performance throughout the season, but nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook has been receiving most of the criticism.

The 33-year-old Westbrook, playing in his 14th season in the league, arguably had one of his worst outings in a decade.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. His questionable shot selection and lack of defensive intensity caused a lot of problems for the LA Lakers’ rotation.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Russell Westbrook would ‘push back’ when called out during Lakers film sessions last season lakersdaily.com/report-russell… Report: Russell Westbrook would ‘push back’ when called out during Lakers film sessions last season lakersdaily.com/report-russell…

Amidst on-court troubles for the LA Lakers, the atmosphere off-court wasn’t great either. According to a recent report from Jovan Buha on “The Athletic NBA Show.” He pointed out Westbrook’s displeasure on being called out, as he said:

“From stuff I heard last season, like during film sessions, he would you know push back on stuff that was very obvious of like, ‘Hey, you missed this defensive rotation.’ He did not like being the center of attention in those film sessions.”

Ever since he entered the league, Russell Westbrook has always been a competitor. Hence, his reactions, though not justifiable, are not astonishing either.

Anthony Davis’ absence for a huge chunk of the season also led to Westbrook's mistakes taking the spotlight.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games last season for the Lakers.



Only four other players averaged 18/7/7 for the season: Nikola Jokić, James Harden, Dejounte Murray and Luka Doncic.



Is the Westbrook hate getting out of hand? 🧐 Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games last season for the Lakers.Only four other players averaged 18/7/7 for the season: Nikola Jokić, James Harden, Dejounte Murray and Luka Doncic.Is the Westbrook hate getting out of hand? 🧐 https://t.co/5TnoYAXb0M

There have been reports suggesting that the franchise is determined to get Russell Westbrook off their roster. At the same time, other reports suggest that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are determined to make their trio work.

With the trade market for Westbrook looking bleak, the latter seems like the most likely option, but we will have to wait and see.

Russell Westbrook put up a strong season before joining the LA Lakers

Westbrook was still at the top of his game a year ago. In his first stint with the Washington Wizards, he teamed up with Bradley Beal to help the Wizards make the playoffs after a two-season dry spell.

StatMuse @statmuse Most triple-doubles over the last 6 seasons:



157 — Russell Westbrook

76 — Nikola Jokic

63 — LeBron James

60 — James Harden

46 — Luka Doncic

32 — Ben Simmons



Russ has more than Jokic and LeBron combined. Most triple-doubles over the last 6 seasons: 157 — Russell Westbrook76 — Nikola Jokic63 — LeBron James60 — James Harden46 — Luka Doncic32 — Ben SimmonsRuss has more than Jokic and LeBron combined. https://t.co/9jayQFQoJU

Westbrook played 65 games – averaging a triple-double with 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists. He was even the leader in assists during the 2020-21 season, which is probably why the LA Lakers acquired him.

They will hope he bounces back in the upcoming season after writing off the previous one as a one-off bad year.

