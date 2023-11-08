Lakers reportedly coveting former cult hero Alex Caruso after 'regretting' decision to move on from him

Amid the LA Lakers’ underwhelming 3-4 start, the trade rumor mill has already begun churning. Former Lakers cult hero Alex Caruso has been named as a potential trade target.

According to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, LA regretted letting Caruso join the Chicago Bulls in 2021 free agency:

“The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened. They knew that was a mistake,” the exec said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The exec added that LA’s front office views the defensive-minded guard as a player who could help the team regain some much-needed toughness:

“He's not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don't have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that,” the exec said.

Expand Tweet

Caruso played his first four seasons for the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft. This included him playing a key role as a defensive energizer and hustle player on LA’s 2020 NBA title team.

Following Caruso’s strong play for the Lakers, Chicago signed him to a four-year, $37 million contract in 2021.

The Bulls have been a middle-of-the-pack team during Caruso’s tenure in Chicago. The team went 46-36 (sixth in the Eastern Conference) in his first season with the franchise (2021-22). The Bulls followed that up with a disappointing 40-42 record (10th in the East) last season.

Now, in Caruso’s third season in Chicago, the Bulls have gotten off to a slow 3-5 start (12th in the East). This has led some to question whether they may trade their veteran players, including Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, and kickstart a rebuild. If they opt to do so, that could mark a prime opportunity for LA to reacquire Caruso.

Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.9 3-pointers per game on 54.3% shooting through eight games.

Also Read: Why is Alex Caruso called Goat? Reason behind ex-Lakers' flattering moniker explored

What could the LA Lakers trade for Alex Caruso?

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso

As for what LA could give up for Alex Caruso, the East exec named Lakers prospects Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie as potential trade chips. However, according to the exec, LA is not interested in giving up a first-round pick in a potential deal:

“They wouldn’t give up a pick, but they could give up Hood-Schifino and another contract if they wait until December 15. Or Max Christie, he has some value,” the exec said.

However, the exec added that the Lakers are expected to face some stiff competition if Caruso is ultimately made available:

“Coveted is a good word for him. … Half the teams in the league would be there with an offer,” the exec said.

“There’s a lot of teams monitoring that situation and they’re looking at Caruso more than anyone on that roster. Just a matter of when the Bulls are ready to make changes and ready to let him go.”