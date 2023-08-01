Lakers rumors: Jaxson Hayes may start alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James

It appears that Jaxson Hayes will be playing a more prominent role with the LA Lakers starting next season. After learning from their past mistakes, the Lakers have finally invested in a solid young core during the offseason. One of the talents they picked up was Hayes, who didn't exactly play quality minutes during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the LA Lakers are aware of Jaxson Hayes' potential and will put their theory to the test by giving him the starting position at the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season.

With Hayes in the lineup, Anthony Davis no longer has to play the role of big man by himself. LeBron James now has an extra passing option to dish the ball to inside the paint.

Will Jaxson Hayes fit in with LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

Last season, the LA Lakers had one of the worst starts in franchise history, going 2-10 to start the regular season. While their roster looked solid on paper, the team's chemistry wasn't exactly in sync. Many players played similar roles, which made the rotation seem a little bit all over the place.

Thankfully, the Lakers were able to save their season after making some much-needed trades during the All-Star break.

Having found success in the second half of the season, it's evident that LA have learned from their previous mistakes and have shifted their focus to younger players who bring diverse skill sets to the table. One of these players is Jaxson Hayes, a young and talented big man with untapped potential.

Despite not receiving extensive playing time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Hayes was given enough opportunities by the Lakers to showcase his abilities. He's an explosive player who excels at slashing inside the paint and finishing with authority. Such attributes perfectly complement LeBron James' style of play, as he enjoys passing to players who can effectively finish near the basket.

For several years now, James has focused on getting Anthony Davis the ball inside. While their play as a duo has worked wonders for the team, at this point, it's already outdated and other teams already know what to expect.

Adding Hayes into the picture will definitely shake things up a bit. This will give James an extra option to pass to inside, and will also reduce Davis' workload as a big man.

