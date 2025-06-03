Lakers Trade Rumors: Rob Pelinka locks in on 6-foot-11 floor runner to pair with Luka Doncic from familiar partners

Heading into the offseason, acquiring a true starting center is at the top of the LA Lakers' to-do list. Prior to parting ways with Anthony Davis, the veteran big man suggested that the team should acquire a true center so that he could move back to playing as a forward. Instead, the team parted ways with Davis, leaving them without a dominant frontcourt threat in the playoffs.

Now, with the NBA finals right around the corner and free agency period rapidly approaching, there have been several mock trades floating around that would send Brooklyn big man Nic Claxton to the Lakers.

According to Action Network HQ writer Matt Moore, there's a reason that there have been so many mock trades sending Claxton to LA. As he wrote in a Substack post on Tuesday, not only have LA and Brooklyn danced together in the past, but Claxton is likely looking to play for a contending team:

“Multiple Lakers outlets have reported on ‘theoretical’ trades involving Nets center Nic Claxton, and that’s not a coincidence.

"Claxton provides an athletic veteran floor runner who can switch to put next to Luka (Doncic), the Nets and Lakers have done deals before, multiple times, and Claxton is likely ready to be on a contending team.”

The big question now is what GM Rob Pelinka and LA would have to give up in order to land the defensive-minded 6-foot-11 big man.

Austin Reaves' contract could be an asset to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka in pursuit of Nic Claxton

While LA may be interested in acquiring Nic Claxton from Brooklyn as the big man has proven to be a valuable rim protector throughout his career, Claxton has spent the entirety of his career with the Nets. When considering the fact that he's just 26 years old, he may very well command a high asking price.

As Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote back at the end of May, one of LA's biggest assets that Pelinka and the team's front office could use in negotiations is Austin Reaves.

This season, Reaves once again elevated his play to the next level, averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Given that, the expectation is that Reaves will decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season and test the open market.

With that in mind, LA could look to part ways with Reaves this summer in anticipation of the young guard opting out, giving the team a chance to acquire Claxton instead of risking Reaves walking next season with nothing in return.

If LA wants to hold onto Reaves for this season in anticipation of a deep playoff run, the team could instead package players like Dalton Knecht, who was nearly dealt before the deadline, Maxi Kleber, and Gabe Vincent together as Sports Illustrated's Jed Katz has suggested.

With plenty up in the air, only time will tell how things play out for LA this summer.

