LeBron James scored 22 points in the LA Lakers' 108-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Thursday. But he showed signs of tired legs while logging 40 minutes.

James, who took some rushed 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, went 0-for-6 from the 3-point line.

"LeBron James' battery is drained. It's like an old iPhone. When you plug it in and try to charge it up, it never gets back to 100 percent." @alanhahn thinks father time has caught up to LeBron"LeBron James' battery is drained. It's like an old iPhone. When you plug it in and try to charge it up, it never gets back to 100 percent." .@alanhahn thinks father time has caught up to LeBron 😳"LeBron James' battery is drained. It's like an old iPhone. When you plug it in and try to charge it up, it never gets back to 100 percent." https://t.co/VBhP1MwRLr

On "Get Up," ESPN radio host Alan Hahn called out James for his age and energy.

“The very first thing I thought of after watching this game was that LeBron James’ battery is drained," Hahn said. "It’s like an old iPhone. When you plug it to charge, it never gets back to 100 percent.”

Hahn offered praise for James despite his age. The commentator acknowledged James, who turned 38 on Dec. 30, can still help a team.

“He still can defend," Hahn said. "There are a lot of things that he still can do on the court because of his high IQ and his skill level. But you see things like his missed layup down low. Or when he can’t finish a dunk on a clean fast break. He is easily defended because he can’t jump over people.”

James has changed his game. He no longer possesses the sheer overpowering athleticism he used to rely on. Hahn agreed that James may have lost a step.

“He is not as physically dominating as he used to be," Hahn said. "One of his greatest abilities was his durability. He was so much stronger than you and could last longer than you in a playoff series. But this may be the first time where we see the clock and Father Time catching up to him.”

James has logged at least 39 minutes in six of his last eight games. He is 0-for-10 from 3-point range so far in the conference finals. His deep shooting struggles may be related to the elevation in Denver.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James has missed 19 straight threes in the fourth quarter this postseason. LeBron James has missed 19 straight threes in the fourth quarter this postseason. https://t.co/olPhiPsSqH

His last two games came on the road in the Mile High City. The Nuggets have been dominant at home. They are undefeated in their home arena in the playoffs this season (9-0) and went 34-7 during the regular season.

James will try to bounce back as the Lakers return home for Game 3 on Saturday. The schedule continues with games every other day. It can be a grueling schedule. LA has already played 15 games, including one play-in tournament game, this postseason.

