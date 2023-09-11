LeBron James roping in Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to commit as Team U.S.A. targets gold in Paris 2024 after FIBA failure

Team U.S.A. stumbled to fourth place at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant could rescue Team U.S.A. at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The American team is on a streak with four straight gold medals after winning a bronze at the 2004 Athens Games. James is ready to commit to one more Olympic run next summer.

Multiple All-Stars such as James and Curry sat out for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics due to various reasons including Zika and COVID-19 restrictions. Both the player names mentioned may be ready to come back to add to their trophy cases. James is a two-time gold medalist and a three-time Olympian.

According to reports from Shams Chanaria and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, James is preparing to be available for next summer. He has also begun recruiting other NBA stars to join him in the red, white, and blue.

The 2023 World Cup team featured a younger roster with just three All-Stars and none had any senior-level national team experience. Many from this World Cup roster may not make the team next summer especially if James and Curry want to make a return. Curry has never played in the Olympics in his career.

Who could be on Team U.S.A. basketball for Paris 2024?

Reports say James has already contacted Curry, Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green. Durant, Tatum, and Green led the less-deep Team U.S.A. squad to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

That stacked lineup may be even greater. Sources speculate Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, and De’Aaron Fox may also add to the squad's depth. Booker and Lillard were on the 2020 gold-medal winning squad. Irving represented Team U.S.A. to gold at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio Olympics.

James’ efforts started long before this year’s disappointing World Cup run. Sources say his return to the Olympic Games since he last played at the 2012 London Games excites him.

This will be his last dance with the team as he will turn 39 years old next summer. Meanwhile, Durant and Curry will turn 35 and 36 respectively.

Another intriguing piece of news is Team U.S.A. has reportedly been recruiting Joel Embiid to bolster their weak frontline. Embiid is a citizen of France, Cameroon, and the U.S. Although he has not committed to any of his potential national teams, he is expected to play in next summer’s Olympics.

U.S.A. Basketball Director Grant Hill has been part of the active recruiting of players including Embiid. He told the Athletic that he is aware of the potential star power interested in rejoining Team U.S.A. He declined to comment about which players may suit up next summer.