LeBron James’ son Bryce James rumored to quit Campbell Hall in hopes of playing with high-profiled player at Notre Dame

Another son of LeBron James is in the news again. Sixteen-year-old Bryce Maximus James is rumored to be switching schools as he pursues his own basketball career.

Earlier this summer, James announced he would transfer from Sierra Canyon to another Los Angeles area school. He intended to transfer and play at Campbell Hall High School in Studio City. James previously played with his older brother Bronny James at Sierra Canyon.

According to reports, James may actually not be headed to Campbell Hall. He may instead go to Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California. Notre Dame has a solid basketball program and is highly competitive among its division in LA high school basketball.

James may also transfer to play alongside Mercy Miller. Miller is a four-star recruit who is committed to Houston.

He is the seventh ranked player in his class in California. He is in the class of 2024. He is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard.

eric sondheimer @latsondheimer The word is that Bryce James has made inquires about transferring to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He'd join another high-profiled player, Mercy Miller. Nothing has been finalized. He was supposed to attend Campbell Hall. We'll see.

James' potential move to Notre Dame is not yet finalized. The summer holiday is ending soon and he will have to enroll within the next few months. He could potentially stay with his original plan to attend Campbell.

Campbell Hall is a smaller school. They were forced to play on the road when facing off against Sierra Canyon since their home gym could not contain the large crowds that attend Bronny James and Sierra Canyon games.

Famous alumni of Notre Dame

The Catholic school in the valley has had many notable alumni. Many athletes and actors have previously attended the school.

Model Lily Aldridge, actress Kirsten Dunst, actor Rami Malek and singer Katherine McPhee all attended the school. NFL player Nick Folk, MLB player Jack McDowell, NFL player C.J. Sanders and MLB player Giancarlo Stanton are amongst the athletic alumni.

Campbell Hall has some notable basketball alumni as well. The Holiday brothers - Jrue, Aaron and Justin - all play in the NBA and attended Campbell.

The school intended on building a brand new athletic facility. The building is supposed to include a new basketball gym. Donors raised $80 million to build the facility. LeBron James was amongst the donors.

So it would be strange for his son to switch schools now. No matter where he plays, he will generate a lot of media buzz and the team will be nationally hyped. Bryce is supposedly building to be a higher-touted prospect than his brother Bronny.

