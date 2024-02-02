LeBron James Trade: Lakers Insider challenges rumors about 4x MVP getting traded 

With the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaching, prominent figures are being mentioned in trade speculations, and LeBron James is no exception. The four-time NBA champion finds himself at the center of trade rumors, leading some to speculate that he might be departing the LA Lakers franchise sooner than many would have expected.

Adding fuel to the fire, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing the rivalry game with the Boston Celtics was supposedly a sign that there would be a trade surrounding the 20-time NBA All-Star.

According to a tweet by David Pingalore on X, James is reportedly the primary player the Lakers are considering trading soon. General Manager Rob Pelinka is reportedly actively searching for the ideal trade partner:

However, this post was later debunked by Anthony Irwin of Audacity Sports, that there was no chance that James get traded by the Lakers:

“I am being told definitively by my sources that there is zero chance that LeBron James gets traded," Irwin said.

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a tough season having an even 25-25 record after their win over the Celtics. The team is currently ninth in the Western Conference, on pace for another play-in tournament seat.

How will LeBron James get traded away from LA Lakers?

Navigating this potential scenario poses a significant challenge for the LA Lakers. However, should the team decide to part ways with the future Hall of Famer, they would need to identify a suitable team and situation to aid LeBron James in pursuing another championship.

More than the salaries, James has been one of the most marketable icons in basketball, and finding someone who will equal his influence will be one daunting task.

One potential scenario involves James ending his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. For this to work, the Cavs would have to take on his $47 million contract and have him opt into a $51 million player option for the next season.

A suitable trade package might include Donovan Mitchell's $33 million salary and Caris LeVert's $15 million. The Lakers, after getting their next face of the franchise in Mitchell, might also aim for draft picks in return for James as well.

Currently, the idea of the LA Lakers trading LeBron James is speculative and gaining traction on social media. Despite being 39 years old, James remains a top player in the league, averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 assists, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 44 games this season.

