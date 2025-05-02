LeBron James trade rumors: Lakers superstar could be eyeing another career twist with fifth ring in sight

LeBron James failed to reach the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row as the LA Lakers prepare for the offseason. They fell short in their first-round series against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1, losing Game 5 at home 103-96 on Wednesday. With his future in mind, James didn't rule out the possibility of him finding a new home.

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step foot in the NBA, but his skills go beyond what he can do on the court. The four-time champion has become a master of putting pressure on his general manager to make moves to improve the roster, leveraging his exit from the team in order to bring in new talent.

For the past few seasons, James has signed one year deals with player options that he declines as he reflects on where he and his team stand at the end of each season. The Lakers certainly have some big questions to answer as they craft their offseason strategy. When it comes to James, though, his is keeping all of his options open, including asking for a trade elsewhere, according to The Athletic.

"So, might James think about finishing his career elsewhere in pursuit of a fifth ring? When posed that question, both league sources close to James and team sources would not rule that possibility out," said Athletic writers Jovan Buha and Sam Amick. "And that was before the revealing elimination game."

If LeBron James were to change teams again, it would be the fourth time in his career that he takes his talents elsewhere. With the addition of Luka Doncic at the trade deadline and the emergence of Austin Reaves, general manager Rob Pelinka has begun talking about the future of the team without James. If that really is the team's goal, it might be time for a change.

Where could LeBron James be headed if the trade rumors become reality?

At 40 years old, LeBron James' value is tricky to evaluate. How big of a piece does a team need to give up in order to acquire him? Does trading for him require trading for Bronny James as well? Questions like that make any potential LeBron trade tough to predict. Depending on what he does with his contract, bringing James in would cost a team significant money.

If LeBron James were to pick up his player option for next season, trading for him would require matching his $52,000,000 contract, according to Spotrac. He is still an All-NBA level talent, but his inevitable retirement adds to the risk of trading for him. That being said, if James does become available, there are some teams that will come knocking.

One the best fits for James could be back in his hometown. The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers are worried with their postseason run right now, but if they were to be sent home by the Indiana Pacers in the second round, they could feel like a big change is needed.

The Lakers would covet Jarrett Allen in the trade, but a deal between the two could satisfy both sides and give James his best chance of adding a fifth championship ring to his collection.

