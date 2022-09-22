LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Team rejected Indiana Pacers' request for 2 first-round picks, Purple and Gold target expects to be traded soon, and more - September 22nd, 2022

The LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers reportedly engaged in trade talks earlier this week involving Pacers center Myles Turner. However, the Pacers asking price was too high for the Lakers. As a result, the Pacers now plan to move forward with Turner on their roster.

Meanwhile, another Lakers trade target, Bojan Bogdanovic, expects to be traded by the Utah Jazz before the start of training camp. The Lakers rescheduling their next team press conference has left some people believing that a trade is imminent.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as on Sept. 22, 2022.

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

The LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers reportedly discussed a trade involving big man Myles Turner. However, the Pacers asking price of two unprotected first-round picks for Turner and sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield was too high for the Lakers.

The report comes from “The Athletic’s” Shams Charania. He said:

“I'm told the Lakers and Pacers did engage in some trade conversations this week and the Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks is just not appealing for the Lakers.”

The Rally @TheRally



In an interview with the “Kevin & Query show” Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan said that the team now expects to keep Turner moving forward.

So unfortunately for Lakers fans, it doesn’t look like there will be a trade involving the shot-blocking stretch-five anytime soon.

LA Lakers trade target expects to be traded soon

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

The LA Lakers' recent trade talks with the Indiana Pacers may have stalled, however, they could be looking at bringing someone else.

According to Andy Larsen of “The Salt Lake Tribune”, sharpshooting forward Bojan Bogdanovic believes he’ll be traded by the Utah Jazz before training camp.

John Gambadoro of “Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix” reported earlier this month that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Bogdanovic.

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal.

Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 45.5% shooting from the field, including 38.7% from 3-point range for the Jazz last season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams last season. Signing Bogdanovic could definitely help the Lakers improve their shooting.

Any trade involving Bogdanovic will likely involve Russell Westbrook’s expiring $47.1 million and at least one first-round pick. Bogdanovic is 33 and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. But he still fits the Lakers championship window perfectly so a trade could be worth the risk.

LA Lakers press conference rescheduling sparks rumors of an imminent trade

The LA Lakers introduce Darvin Ham

The LA Lakers were supposed to hold a press conference involving General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham yesterday. However, Marc Stein recently reported that the press conference will now be held on Monday, Sept. 26. The reason could be because the players are scheduled to be interviewed that day.

Nonetheless, the scheduling change has sparked rumors that a trade involving the Lakers could happen soon.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



These rumors gained more attention after the Utah Jazz announced a trade shortly before the Lakers rescheduled their press conference.

“The Athletic’s” Shams Charania broke the news of the Jazz’s most recent signing.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba Free agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.

Along with veteran Cody Zeller, the Jazz also signed former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter on a two-way contract for next season.

The Jazz could just be filling out their training camp roster with these moves. They now have 18 players entering training camp. However, they could also use these players in a potential trade for Russell Westbrook.

It’s only speculation at this point, but if recent rumors are any indication, then Pelinka and the Lakers are certainly up to something.

