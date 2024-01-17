The Dallas Mavericks are in the thick of the playoff chase. However, they seem hungry to make a move to bolster their roster to push for the top of the conference. Although Luka Doncic has been out with an ankle injury, the team still revolves around him. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. have carried the weight in his absence.

Could the Mavs make a move to add another star to complement those three? The Mavs are rumored to be a team looking to add ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

What moves could they make to improve their roster? Let’s take a look at some players the Mavericks could target to play alongside Doncic, Irving and company.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five moves the Dallas Mavericks could make at the deadline

The Dallas Mavericks are one of many teams looking to add ahead of the trade deadline. They have two huge stars in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. They may want more.

The Mavericks have solid role players and some young prospects they could move to bring in another veteran. Let’s take a look at five players they could add for their playoff push.

#5, De’Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks are in full-on sell mode with nearly every player seemingly available. Hunter could be among those dealt away.

The forward would bring size on the wings to Dallas. He can play both forward spots and has skills on both ends. The Mavs need more defense, and Hunter could help on that end as well. On offense, he could be a catch-and-shoot target for Irving and Concic.

#4, Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield has long been rumored to be on the block. However, the Indiana Pacers' strong start to the season made them more contenders than sellers. Now with their recent slump and the hamstring injury to Tyrese Haliburton, they may be open to business once again.

Hield could be a solid shooter to pair with Doncic and Irving as an option on the wing. He could also provide another weapon like Tim Hardway Jr. to help carry the load when Doncic and Irving are out, as they often are. Perhaps the Mavericks would move Hardaway for Hield.

He is averaging 12.7 points per game this season. His veteran experience could be a nice addition to the Mavs roster.

#3, Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant would add size. Dallas has one of the best backcourts but needs improvement at the four. Grant could give them more size at the position.

He could also add scoring. He is averaging 21.1 ppg. One issue with Grant is he has been a high scorer on bad teams. Could he scale back his role to fit in with a playoff contender? It may be difficult for him to jump into the third or fourth scorer role.

#2, Dorian Finney-Smith

Dorian Finney-Smith

The Mavs may want Dorian Finney-Smith back. He has had a career high in Brooklyn with 9.6 ppg and 4.7 rpg. He is shooting 40.4% from downtown.

He knows the system in Dallas and has experience playing with Doncic. He would be a trusted shooting option and help boost Dallas on the defensive end. He would be a perfect role player to deepen the Mavs roster.

#1, Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Siakam has been in the rumor mill for years. Now, his name is heating up, and it appears the Raptors are ready to finally move on from the star.

Dallas is one of the leading contenders for the forward. Siakam could add size and length to a severely undersized Mavs team. He could guard opposing teams' best players and be crucial for wing defense.

He also brings All-Star-caliber scoring to complement Doncic and Irving. His presence and energy on both ends would allow Doncic and Irving to carry less of the load. A less Doncic-centric offense could be good for the Mavericks.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!