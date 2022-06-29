NBA Rumors: Miami Heat to settle on a 25 million per year extension with 1x Sixth Man of the Year

The Miami Heat's Tyler Herro is coming off his best season. Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Herro's performances have warranted talks of a possible contract extension from the Heat.

According to The Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Herro's contract extension with the Heat will be around $25 million per season. Fischer wrote:

"Early indications are Tyler Herro's extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value."

The contract offered to him might be a five-year deal worth around $130 million. However, the Heat face the issue of managing multiple large contracts. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are all set to earn around $30 million per season.

Tyler Herro's contract extension will come into effect in the 2023-24 season. While it may not be a max extension, the deal looks very similar to a max deal. Herro's contract will be similar to that of players like Jaylen Brown and Lonzo Ball.

How important is Herro to the Miami Heat?

The Heat were the best team in the Eastern Conference throughout the regular season despite suffering injuries to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. This is primarily due to Tyler Herro's off the bench performances.

Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Herro shot the ball better than 44% from the field, nearly 40% from the perimeter and roughly 87% from the line. The guard established himself as one of the best marksmen in the league.

However, his numbers took a dip in the postseason due to multiple injuries. Tyler Herro was hampered by knee and ankle issues all season long. The issues persisted throughout the postseason.

He is an integral part of how Miami operates. His ability to come off the bench and score is his most valuable attribute. It has earned him praise for being one of the best sixth men in the league. He deservingly won the award this year.

The Heat must do everything in their power to keep hold of Herro. He is one of the best marksmen in the league and elevates the Heat's bench production.

