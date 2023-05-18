“Mother***ker that makes me switch directions every damn dribble” – Mikal Bridges extols Luka Doncic's handles

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges had strong praise for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

During an online watch party for Tidal League, Dallas forward Theo Pinson called up Bridges to settle a debate. The question: “Who has more skills and is harder to guard, Kevin Durant or Luka Doncic?” Bridges paused and had a decisive answer to who has more in “their bag,” choosing the Slovenian youngster.

“Motherf***er that makes me switch directions every damn dribble. Luka,” Bridges said.

Bridges was also a part of the trade that sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Bridges to the Brooklyn Nets this season. So, maybe there is bias involved. Even so, Bridges increased his scoring production with his new role, averaging 26.1 points per game.

Bridges is praised as one of the league's best wing defenders. It was shocking to see him choose Doncic over one of the greatest offensive players of all time in Durant.

Doncic set career highs this season in scoring (32.4 ppg) and shooting percentage (49.6%).

Doncic had success against Bridges this season, going for at least 30 points in both games against the Suns with Bridges. Doncic was injured in the first three minutes of the third game, and Bridges was not with Phoenix when the Mavs and Suns met the fourth time this season.

On the other side, Durant’s career high for a season was 32.0 ppg in 2013-14 when he was on the OKC Thunder. Durant has averaged at least 25 ppg in every season since his rookie year.

Bridges' NBA resume

Bridges is nicknamed the Warden for his defensive prowess. He is also an ironman during the days of load management. Bridges has not missed a game since being drafted in 1983. He actually played 83 games this season due to being traded midseason.

Bridges also never missed a game in college. He played in all 116 games at Villanova, where he won two national championships.

Bridges was named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive first team and named NBA Player of the Week in April while with the Nets.

Bridges set his career high with 45 points in a 116-105 win over the Miami Heat in February.

