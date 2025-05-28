NBA Draft Rumors: 3 NBA executives weigh in on Spurs' probability of omitting Dylan Harper by trading away No. 2 draft pick

The San Antonio Spurs secured the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft lottery and have a chance to draft another young prospect. With the pick, the Spurs could add Dylan Harper, a young guard who's touted to be in the top three at draft night. However, there's also the option for the organization to trade the pick.

Trading the pick wouldn't be such a bad idea for San Antonio. The franchise could utilize it to bring in a star who is ready to contribute and help the duo of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Having an experienced All-Star could benefit the franchise and help it build a star trio.

On Wednesday, sports anchor Don Harris had the opportunity to speak with three executives and coaches. He asked them about what the Spurs could do with the pick. According to Harris, the people he interviewed all expect the organization to hold onto the pick and draft Harper.

"For what it’s worth." Harris said. "Spoke with three NBA execs/coaches this morning. All three expect the Spurs to hang on to the #2 pick and take Harper. All gushed about him, see him as future All Star."

However, the 14th pick, which also belongs to San Antonio, could be part of a potential deal.

San Antonio needs a few big men to help Wembanyama next season. In the upcoming summer, players like Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and Bismack Biyombo are all unrestricted free agents.

The organization needs to secure a few big men and could utilize the 14th pick to acquire someone productive.

NBA insider says there's mutual interest between the Spurs and Kevin Durant

Heading into the offseason, there have been a few names linked to San Antonio. One name that has stood out among the rest has been Kevin Durant.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and talked about how Durant and the Texas team have mutual interest.

"Whether there's a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo," Charania said, "I think a Kevin Durant's another guy that the Spurs -- there was mutual interest in at the deadline. I think they're gonna be looking very actively to see, 'Is there a wing player we can bring in that could take us over the top?'"

KDt still has one year left in his four-year $194 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

With how the Suns underperformed last season, there have been speculations that Kevin Durant could force a trade to join a winning franchise. Phoenix missed the playoffs with a 36-46 record, with their Big 3 of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal seem to have run dry.

