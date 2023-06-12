NBA draft rumors- Brandon Miller rumored to be picked No. 2 by the Hornets

NBA G League Ignite's point guard, Scoot Henderson, was initially considered the consensus No. 2 prospect for the 2023 NBA draft. However, with the Charlotte Hornets securing the No. 2 pick in the draft lottery, the consensus began to shift. Many draft experts now project Alabama forward Brandon Miller to be selected at No. 2 by Charlotte, surpassing Henderson. While some believed this shift was due to the Hornets already having standout point guard LaMelo Ball, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reveals that most teams he has spoken with now rank Miller higher than Henderson on their draft boards. Givony further reports that it wouldn't be surprising to see Charlotte choose Miller with the second pick:

“Most NBA teams we’ve spoken with have Miller over Henderson on their draft board, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if that is the direction the Hornets go on draft night,” Givony reported.

In addition, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently wrote in his latest mock draft that everything he has heard suggests the Hornets will draft Miller:

“All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Miller with this choice as a partner for LaMelo Ball,” O’Connor wrote.

So, all things considered, it’s looking increasingly likely that Charlotte ends up going with Miller over Henderson come June 22.

Why is Scoot Henderson’s draft stock slipping?

NBA G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson

As for why Scoot Henderson's draft stock is slipping, Givony shed some light on this matter, noting that Henderson didn't demonstrate the expected growth during his second year with the G League Ignite. However, he mentions that Charlotte's decision could still be influenced by the individual workouts of each player with the team:

“Had Henderson made a better case for himself with the way he evolved this past season for the G League Ignite in terms of his decision-making, perimeter shooting and defensive intensity, there would be a better argument to try to make the backcourt pairing of him and LaMelo Ball work in the long term,” Givony reported.

“Many NBA executives say they were disappointed in what they saw from Henderson this season in repeated viewings, which will likely cause him to fall to No. 3 unless he blows the Hornets away in their private workout.”

Henderson’s workout with the Hornets was scheduled for Sunday. Meanwhile, Miller’s workout is scheduled for Tuesday.

Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 3-pointers per game on 42.9% shooting over 19 games this season.

Miller averaged 18.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.9 bpg and 2.9 3pg on 43.0% shooting over 37 games at Alabama.

