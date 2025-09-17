NBA Free Agency Rumors: Austin Reaves linked with Spurs as he demands $35 million contract

After a pair of breakout seasons for Austin Reaves, the LA Lakers guard is reportedly looking to make $35 million per year on his next contract. Heading into the final guaranteed year of his four-year deal, which carries a player option for the 2026-27 season, Reaves is reportedly drawing interest from the San Antonio Spurs.

In a report published on Wednesday, ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin shed light on Reaves' contract situation in LA. As he explained, the undrafted guard is likely to opt out of the final year of his deal in pursuit of $35 million per year.

Waiting in the wings, according to Irwin, is the San Antonio Spurs:

“In all likelihood, Reaves will turn down his player option after this season and could command a contract in the ballpark of $30 to $35 million per year. … If/when Reaves opts out of his current contract, he'll be an unrestricted free agent with plenty of interest.

"League sources say the San Antonio Spurs and other teams are keeping a close eye on Reaves' free agency.”

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Spurs will have Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper, Luke Kornet and Carter Bryant on their roster.

Additionally, assuming they exercise his team option, they will also have Stephon Castle under contract.

Could Austin Reaves stay with the LA Lakers?

While Austin Reaves has his sights set on a big payday, it's no secret that there's mutual interest between him and the LA Lakers' front office when it comes to a long-term deal.

Although the Arkansas alum wants to remain in LA, and the team's front office, led by Rob Pelinka, has shown a desire to keep Austin Reaves around long-term, Anthony Irwin reported on Wednesday that his long-term future with the team largely comes down to whether he and Luka Doncic can show they have what it takes to compete for a title.

"Sources close to the situation say both he and the Lakers would like to continue their relationship for the foreseeable future, but doing so will only make sense if he and Doncic can prove they are a championship-caliber pairing," Irwin wrote.

As we've seen year after year, Reaves has been able to elevate his game, answering the call from Lakers coach JJ Redick and Co.

Now, as the team looks to make a deep postseason run on the back of Doncic, it will be on Austin Reaves to prove he's worth a $35 million per year investment.

