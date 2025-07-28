NBA Free Agency Rumors: Cam Thomas gets shocking low evaluation as bench player despite 24 PPG season

Cam Thomas is struggling to find a new home for the next NBA season as teams reportedly don't value him as a star. Thomas previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 24.0 points per game. Despite star numbers on offense, the Nets didn't re-sign Thomas, which sent the shooting guard to restricted free agency this summer.Seeing Thomas' solid scoring numbers last season, teams have reached out to him for an opportunity to play. However, it appears that the numbers he's asking for aren't reasonable for teams to pay. According to sources, Western and Eastern Conference scouts explained what Thomas' asking price was and why teams aren't keen on granting him the figures.“He can flat-out score, no doubt about that,&quot; the Eastern Conference scout said. “But teams want more than a bucket-getter at that price point. You’re talking $25–30 million per year — there’s got to be some defensive buy-in, some playmaking, some winning impact. That’s where the hesitation is.“If you’re building a team, are you giving Cam Thomas that kind of money to be your top option? Probably not,&quot; the Western Conference scout said. &quot;And if he’s your third guy, that’s a big number for someone who doesn’t defend or create for his teammates at a high level.”Nets offer Cam Thomas two-year dealWhile the Brooklyn Nets didn't re-sign Cam Thomas, the team did offer him a new contract. However, it's worth noting that the contract isn't up to par with how much Thomas wants. Sources reported that Brooklyn offered the shooting guard a two-year deal worth $14.1 million with a player option.The Nets' offer is nowhere near what Thomas is expecting. Cam Thomas is reportedly expecting at least $30 million a year after putting up his best scoring performance of his career last season.Teams don't value him the same way, and it's only the Nets so far who have offered the former LSU man a contract. Unless he miraculously finds a team willing to pay him the numbers he feels he deserves, securing his future next season should be Thomas' top priority.