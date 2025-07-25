  • home icon
  • NBA Free Agency Rumors: Celtics in pole position to land 3x All-Star attempting comeback

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Celtics in pole position to land 3x All-Star attempting comeback

By Evan Bell
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:13 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Boston Celtics are heavily favored to land Ben Simmons for the 2025-26 season (Image credit: Imagn)

Fans seem to be confident that Ben Simmons is going to the Boston Celtics.

The last time Simmons played the 65-game minimum to be eligible for awards was during the 2018-19 season, his second in the league. Although last year he played 51 games, the most he's played since the 2020-21 season, Simmons hasn't been able to return to form.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Boston Celtics are the heavy-favorites to land Simmons, according to BetUS.

At the time of publication, Boston has +175 odds to land Simmons, with the Phoenix Suns trailing behind in second with +225 odds.

The full breakdown can be seen below:

  1. Boston Celtics: +175
  2. Phoenix Suns: +225
  3. New York Knicks: +350
  4. Sacramento Kings: +350
  5. Houston Rockets: +500
  6. Cleveland Cavaliers: +700
  7. Toronto Raptors: +900

Across his stints with both the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers last year, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 52.0% from the floor.

His time with Brooklyn was notably more productive than his time with LA, as he went from 6.9 apg to just 3.1, and 6.2 ppg to 2.9.

Only time will tell whether Boston is willing to take a swing on Simmons following a 51-game season.

Ben Simmons reportedly set to decide between Celtics and three other teams this week

Amid all the talk of where Ben Simmons may land for the 2025-26 season, it sounds like the former All-Star is close to making a decision.

This week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Simmons will make his decision sometime within the next week.

In response to Barstool Sports' Big Cat posting about Simmons potentially heading to Boston, Windhorst wrote:

"I’m told he’s probably going to make a choice in the next week. Kings, Suns, Knicks and, yes, Celtics have all been connected to him."
With the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns all interested, it sounds like Simmons will have plenty of options to choose from.

In Boston and New York, Simmons will have a chance to play a valuable, albeit limited, role with a team eager to win an NBA title. With the Kings and the Suns, he will have a chance to help kickstart both teams' playoff aspirations following a mediocre 2024-25 season.

Whatever team does sign him will likely do so on a team-friendly, short-term deal, giving him an opportunity to prove that he can both stay healthy and contribute high-level basketball to a winning team.

Given Windhorst's report, it sounds like we'll find out where Simmons decides to sign sooner rather than later.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Ribin Peter
