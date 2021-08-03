NBA Free Agency Rumors: Golden State Warriors sign combo forward Otto Porter Jr.

The Golden State Warriors have signed Otto Porter Jr. to a contract in NBA free agency, per a recent report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. has reached an agreement with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Haynes said in a tweet on Monday.

It's a confirmed veteran minimum deal for Otto Porter with the Warriors. @ChrisBHaynes first. Career 40% shooter from 3 with a bit more to his offensive game. Can rebound and guard the wing a bit. Has struggled to stay on floor tough. Only 14 and 28 games the last two seasons. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 3, 2021

Haynes also added that Otto Porter Jr. turned down an offer from another team (or perhaps other teams) at the mid-level exception in NBA free agency, opting instead to sign with the Warriors for the veteran minimum.

The forward last played for the Orlando Magic, where he was traded to by the Chicago Bulls last season. He only played three games for the Magic.

During parts of his three seasons with the Bulls, Otto Porter Jr. averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range.

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Golden State Warriors acquire versatile player in Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. #22 goes after a loose ball

Otto Porter Jr.’s reported signing for the veteran minimum to play for the Golden State Warriors is an excellent decision by president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers. It’s a low-risk, high-reward signing by the Warriors.

A former NBA Executive of the Year, Myers built a championship team around Stephen Curry and turned the Golden State Warriors into a mini-dynasty in the mid-2010s. In this new decade, Myers is expected to rebuild the team into a revamped championship contender in NBA free agency, beginning with the reported Otto Porter Jr. signing.

Otto Porter made 44% of his catch-and-shoot 3s over his last five seasons. He’s gonna feast playing for the Warriors. Not a better situation to restore his value than playing off Steph, Klay and Draymond. https://t.co/a8mKSD4aMk — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 3, 2021

In acquiring the eight-year veteran out of Georgetown, the Golden State Warriors have added a versatile player who can operate either as a small forward or power forward. Otto Porter Jr. can spread the floor with his shooting as he’s a career 40.2 percent shooter from behind the arc.

The only issue with Otto Porter Jr. is his health. Since the 2017-18 season, when he played 77 games for the Washington Wizards, Porter has only appeared in 58 games as he dealt with various injuries. He couldn’t stay healthy with the Bulls, but his signing with the Golden State Warriors in NBA free agency this offseason is a good opportunity for him to regain his cred as a solid player who can start for many teams in the league.

The third overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, Otto Porter Jr. is expected to come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors. However, he could also play alongside the starters during small-ball matchups, with Draymond Green playing the center position.

