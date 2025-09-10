NBA Free Agency Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga and Warriors expected to reach a compromise after Josh Giddey signs $100M deal with Bulls

The Golden State Warriors are still waiting for Jonathan Kuminga's decision regarding following Josh Giddey's $100 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. The latest rumors suggest that Kuminga and the Warriors are expected to make a compromise ahead of training camp.According to Warriors insider Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giddey contract won't affect the Warriors' negotiations with Kuminga. Giddey and the Bulls agreed on a compromise, since they want a long-term partnership. That's not the case for the Warriors, who have a two-year, $45 million offer for Kuminga. However, the young forward isn't interested because there's a team option in Year 2. He's most likely to sign the team's qualifying offer worth $7.9 million. The saga is delaying Golden State's signing of veterans like Al Horford. &quot;Kuminga signing the qualifying offer remains the anticipated outcome. The deadline to do so is Oct. 1,&quot; Poole wrote. &quot;Meanwhile, Al Horford and the rest of the veterans in Golden State’s waiting room are quietly pleading for clarity.&quot;If Jonathan Kuminga signs the two-year, $45 million offer from the Golden State Warriors, he could get traded at next season's deadline. The Warriors will be in control of where he lands, and they could control him the following season as well, due to the team option if they keep him.On the other hand, Kuminga's best option is accepting the qualifying offer worth $7.9 million. He'll get the power to veto any trade, so the Warriors are going to be forced to send him to a team he prefers. And if the franchise decides to keep him, he'll be an unrestricted free agent and can join any team he wants. Jonathan Kuminga coming off an injury-riddled seasonJonathan Kuminga coming off an injury-riddled season. (Photo: IMAGN)The Golden State Warriors were seeing results from Jonathan Kuminga early last season. The Warriors looked like contenders, but then they began falling in the standings after multiple fourth-quarter collapses. Kuminga went down with an ankle injury in January, forcing the Warriors to acquire Jimmy Butler. Golden State still managed to make the playoffs, with Kuminga getting limited playing time. When Butler and Steph Curry went down with an injury, the fourth-year forward became the Warriors' first option on offense. However, it seems like the relationship between the player and the franchise is unsalvageable. It's also about compromise now, with Kuminga's likely decision to sign the qualifying offer. It's a risky move for the player as well since an injury could lower his value as a free agent next summer.