NBA Free Agency Rumors: Steph Curry's Warriors reach out to Damian Lillard as Golden State eye massive roster upgrade

Steph Curry and Damian Lillard might become teammates sooner rather than later. The latest NBA free agency rumors suggest that the Golden State Warriors are interested in bringing Lillard back home to the Bay. The nine-time All-Star was born and raised in Oakland and supported the Warriors growing up.

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Golden State was one of the teams that reached out to Lillard after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him. The Warriors are in the middle of a dilemma concerning Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent.

"Of the many teams that reached out to Damian Lillard, the Warriors were one of those teams," Spears said on ESPN's 'NBA Today.' "This is a guy that grew up going into games at Oracle Arena, sneaking into the media room, getting sodas. Grew up as a Warriors fan, it's interesting. I know Kuminga's big, hearing that the Warriors do have interest in Dame, that's very interesting to Bay Area people."

The Golden State Warriors don't have a lot of money to throw at free agents. They need a center after Kevon Looney signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. They are also in search of elite wing defenders, but some options, such as Gary Harris and Bruce Brown Jr. are already off the table.

As for Damian Lillard, he's recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and is in control of what's next. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in his services, including the Miami Heat. However, playing for his hometown team in the latter stages of his career might be a better decision.

Damian Lillard was a fan of the Golden State Warriors until the NBA draft

Damian Lillard was a fan of the Golden State Warriors until the NBA draft.

Speaking to the San Jose Mercury-News before the 2012 NBA draft, Damian Lillard opened up about his fandom of the Golden State Warriors. Lillard was lifelong Warriors fan until entering the league, setting aside his love for Golden State.

"I grew up a Warriors fan, I'm still a Warriors fan," Lillard said. "If I go somewhere else next year, that'll be the first year I haven't been a Warriors fan. I would love to play for my hometown team."

The Warriors had the number seven pick in that year's draft, but the Portland Trail Blazers selected Lillard sixth. They had to settle for Harrison Barnes, who was vital in Golden State's championship win in 2015.

