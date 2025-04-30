NBA Mock Trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo's blockbuster move to Nets in deal for $22.5 million 3&D star could revive both franchises

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the best players in the first round of the NBA playoffs. He dominated throughout the Milwaukee Bucks' series against the Indiana Pacers despite the fact that he was forced to put his team on his back. Unfortunately, Damian Lillard tore his ACL after making a triumphant return from blood clots. Now, the Bucks enter an offseason full of questions.

The 2025 NBA offseason is setting up to be another exciting summer for a league that can change on a whim. Rumors have been swirling around Milwaukee's 6-foot-11 MVP candidate throughout the season. If they are true, Antetokounmpo will tell the team that the time has some for him to move on and find a new team that will give him the chance to contend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard are two of the more loyal players in recent NBA history, but the former Portland Trail Blazer came to grips with the fact that his best chance to win was with a different team. Now, Antetokounmpo faces that choice and is expected to make the same choice as his teammate. Regardless of what happens, he will always been beloved in Miwaukee as a franchise legend.

Who could land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade?

Giannis Antetokounmpo might not be a free agent this summer, but he will be the top target for teams across the NBA. However, the Bucks will have an astronomical asking price for their two-time MVP. That being said, there are a few teams that have enough in contracts and assets to make a deal. One of the lead candidates are the Brooklyn Nets, who would part with much of their future.

Milwaukee receives: F Cameron Johnson, G D'Angelo Russell, F Jalen Wilson, 2026 first round pick, 2027 first round pick, 2028 first round pick

Brooklyn receives: F Giannis Antetokounmpo

This deal brings in Johnson, who is making $22,500,000 this season and has a contract that will keep him with the Bucks until 2027. He was one of the top candidates in trade rumors at this year's deadline, and his 3&D talent helps the Bucks tread water as they wait for Damian Lillard to recover from his injury. The deal also brings in the draft capital necessary for the team to move forward.

For Brooklyn, the deal lands them one of the league's best players without giving up Nicolas Claxton or any of their cap space this summer. The Nets have a lot of money to spend in free agency and could land one of the top picks in the draft, making now the best time for them to get agressive. Bringing in Antetokounmpo and another star would immediately make them title contenders.

