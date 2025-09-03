  • home icon
NBA Mock Trade: LA Clippers improve defensive depth by salary dumping Bogdan Bogdanovic for $5,616,000 perimeter stopper

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 03, 2025 13:45 GMT
NBA Mock Trade: LA Clippers improve defensive depth by salary dumping Bogdan Bogdanovic for $5,616,000 perimeter stopper (Source: Imagn)
NBA Mock Trade: LA Clippers improve defensive depth by salary dumping Bogdan Bogdanovic for $5,616,000 perimeter stopper (Source: Imagn)

At the start of Free Agency, the Brooklyn Nets held one of the largest cap spaces in the league. They used this financial flexibility to sign multiple players, and could participate in a trade with the LA Clippers for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

In August, the Nets helped facilitate a deal for Haywood Highsmith with the Miami Heat, bringing him to the team for a second-round pick. This deal was mostly done to help the Heat stay within the first apron, and they could do the same for the LA Clippers.

According to a tweet by AP Hoops, the Nets are "still looking" to take on salaries from teams for future assets and have $16 million in cap space. One of the trades proposed by the handle was Bogdan Bogdanovic for Haywood Highsmith, with both teams benefiting from the trade.

also-read-trending Trending

The Clippers would send Bogdanovic’s $16.02 million salary to the Nets in exchange for Highsmith, a strong perimeter defender who has a salary cap of $5,616,000 this season. The trade also gets them $11.68 million below the first apron while creating a $10.4 million trade exception, allowing them to take back more salary in trades.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, the Nets gain Bogdanovic and two second-round picks for 2026 and 2027, which are useful long-term. They would also retain $5.5 million in flexibility, while Bogdanovic could become a key veteran presence for their young squad or be flipped for more future assets.

Still just a rumor, the trade could work well for both teams. Bogdanovic would give the Nets’ young backcourt some needed experience, while the Clippers would add a defensive boost to complement offensive stars like Harden and Bradley Beal.

NBA Insider expects three-time All-Star to move on from the LA Clippers during free agency

After signing with the LA Clippers as a free agent in February, three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is expected to move on from the team in free agency. The guard signed a one-year, $1,082,061 contract with the Clippers, but failed to impress their hierarchy as they chose to bring in Chris Paul and Bradley Beal to cover the back court.

According to NBA Insider Eric Pincus, Simmons is set to leave the Clippers and join the New York Knicks.

"While he contributed during his time in L.A., the team opted for Chris Paul, Brook Lopez and others in free agency," Pincus wrote. "The Sacramento Kings are a viable option, but pencil in Simmons for the New York Knicks on a minimum deal."

A former first overall pick, Simmons' career trajectory has taken a significant dip after leaving Philadelphia.

