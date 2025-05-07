NBA Mock Trade: Pistons make blockbuster push for Lauri Markkanen with this proposal

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, but teams out of the race are gearing up to make a push next season, including the Detroit Pistons. Detroit suffered a 4-2 series loss versus the New York Knicks in the opening round of the playoffs.

Ad

In JB Bickerstaff's first season, the Pistons emerged as a breakout team in the Eastern Conference, posting their highest win total since the 2015-16 campaign. Detroit could become a trade contender to land a star player this offseason to pair with first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham.

Monitoring potential suitors, the Pistons could add an All-Star-caliber stretch-four with upside on the defensive end from the Western Conference. Here is a mock trade that sees Detroit land a co-star for Cunningham from the Utah Jazz.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Mock Trade: Pistons land Lauri Markkanen for haul of players, picks

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Utah Receives: Tobias Harris, Marcus Sasser, Ron Holland II, 2028 1st Round Pick, 2030 1st Round Pick, 2027 2nd Round Pick (DAL)

Ad

Detroit Receives: Lauri Markkanen

This trade appears lopsided from the jump, but allows the Utah Jazz to dive head-first into a much-needed rebuild. Utah is coming off a 17-65 campaign in the regular season, finishing 15th in the Western Conference and is looking to collect draft capital.

In our mock deal, Utah sends its All-Star forward, Lauri Markkanen to Detroit in exchange for Tobias Harris, Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser, paired with two first-round picks and a second-round pick in 2027. Harris is a big key to this deal, as he will hit free agency following the 2025-26 season.

Ad

His expiring deal could entice Utah as they build their roster for the future, something Markkanen is unlikely to be part of. The 7-footer will be 28 next NBA season but is under contract through the 2028-29 season with a cap hit of nearly $47 million next year, which the Jazz could easily get out from under.

Utah also gets back an enticing prospect in Ron Holland, who Detroit selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, along with solid draft capital with two of Detroit's firsts.

Ad

This deal puts the Pistons in contention in the East with their star pairing of Markkanen and Cunningham alongside a strong core in Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Ausuar Thompson.

Markkanen would offer the Pistons improved floor spacing from their frontcourt, something they lacked this season into their first-round series versus the Knicks. He also presents a consistent second - or third - option to Cunningham, while maintaining Detroit's solid interior defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More