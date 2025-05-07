NBA Mock Trade: Thunder go all-in on Giannis Antetokounmpo at $31.4M duo's expense in blockbuster proposal

The Milwaukee Bucks' future is uncertain following the team's third consecutive first-round loss in the NBA playoffs. The Indiana Pacers stunned Milwaukee 4-1 in the first round, advancing to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee could be in jeopardy, something the Bucks could reap the bittersweet benefits of. Though trading Antetokounmpo would surrender Milwaukee's win-now hopes, the Bucks front office could play the long game with young talent and draft picks.
Previously, teams trading a franchise cornerstone seemed improbable, but after Luka Doncic's exit from the Dallas Mavericks, many have deemed the two-time MVP a potential trade target for teams this offseason.
With that said, there's one Western Conference team with numerous assets and a stockpile of draft capital to make a move for one of the league's best players. Here's our mock trade to send Giannis Antetokounmpo out West.
NBA Mock Trade: Oklahoma City Thunder go all-in on Giannis Antetokounmpo, sacrifice young talent, picks
Milwaukee Receives: Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, 2026 1st Round Pick (HOU) (Top-5 Protected), 2028 1st Round Pick (DAL)
Oklahoma City Receives: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Similar to the Doncic deal, this trade could alter the NBA landscape. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who suffered a Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, land a fellow MVP candidate to pair alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Thunder have emerged as a potential suitor for the nine-time All-Star, given the team's copious assets and draft picks. While this deal would set Milwaukee back, the Bucks are receiving immense compensation for their franchise cornerstone.
In return, Milwaukee lands rising star Chet Holmgren, a proven No. 1 defender in Lu Dort and an emerging sharpshooter in Isaiah Joe. Veteran Kenrich Williams is more of a cap casualty, but provides valuable production in Oklahoma City's rotation. The Bucks will also receive a pair of first-round picks, neither of which is the Thunder's own.
Milwaukee would likely offer Holmgren the max, coming off his $13 million rookie deal after next season, while Dort is under contract through next season with a team option entering the 2026-27 season.
Antetokounmpo would serve as Holmgren's replacement in the deal, serving as an immediate upgrade for the win-now Thunder. It is uncertain if the Thunder will make a push for the 30-year-old, but a premature exit in this year's playoffs could help this trade become a reality
With a lineup consisting of Gilegous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Williams, Antetokounmpo and Hartenstein, it's hard to imagine Oklahoma City wouldn't enter the 2025-26 season as massive NBA title favorites.
