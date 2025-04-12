NBA Offseason Rumors: Bradley Beal predicted to team up with Victor Wembanyama in stunning move

Bradley Beal has been with the Phoenix Suns in the past two years with little to no success, missing out on the playoffs this season. As the Suns finished the disappointing year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, Beal has been put in trade rumors out of Phoenix.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, Beal could be heading to the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors or the San Antonio Spurs if the Suns decide to buy his contract this summer.

The predicted teams could help rebuild Beal’s value, as each already has a core of players that would complement his play style. For the Spurs, he would add star power alongside Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, while the Nuggets could use Beal as another offensive option outside of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Beal could also strengthen the Warriors' roster alongside Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. Additionally, he could assist the Heat in transitioning into the post-Butler era.

Beal is averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season for the Suns, whose squad has Devin Booker and Kevin Durant leading the charge. Beal’s numbers this season have been his lowest since 2015, when he was still playing for the Washington Wizards alongside John Wall.

Despite his struggles, Beal has been out of the trading block since his contract includes a no-trade clause, which could only be waived by the 31-year-old player.

This season, Beal has earned $50,203,930, according to Spotrac. Next year, he is set to earn $53,666,270, making his contract one of the richest in the league.

Bradley Beal expects changes from the Phoenix Suns during the offseason

Bradley Beal is expecting a drastic change on the Phoenix Suns in the upcoming offseason, following a lackluster performance this year. Talking after their game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Beal said that team owner Mat Ishbia could be looking at roster changes to turn things around next year.

“I know Mat, he's gonna probably make some changes, but I enjoyed this group," Beal added. "It's a fun group to be a part of, the locker room was awesome, the camaraderie was great. We loved each other, we uplifted each other," Beal said.

"That was a great positive that we had, man. I think that's what kinda hurts us the most is that we were a connected team, we were together, but we just couldn't put it together on the floor," he added.

Beal also reaffirmed that he is happy with the Suns right now and that he is committed to the team despite their struggles on the court.

"I love Phoenix. I love being here. I hope I can continue to be here," he said.

Bradley Beal has only played 53 games and is expected to have a newsworthy NBA offseason, considering the trade rumors around his name.

