NBA offseason rumors: Devin Booker to Pistons? Why a homecoming trade for Detroit native is realistic

Devin Booker is the face of the Phoenix Suns, but he and his team have fallen far from making the Finals in 2021. Offseason trade rumors are growing bigger, suggesting the team could lose their top two players. Kevin Durant is expected to be moved, but Booker's inclusion is a shock to the NBA world.

Michelle Beadle, co-host of "Run It Back," reported on Thursday that one executive in the Western Conference believes that Booker will end up with the Detroit Pistons via trade this offseason. This is because the Suns are looking to pivot moving forward.

"A Western Conference executive recently said that Devin Booker to the Pistons this summer is 80-90% likely to come to fruition," said Beadle about the rumors.

Devin Booker has shone for the Suns in his 10 years as a pro, becoming a franchise legend in Phoenix as he led them through their rebuild. Sending him to the Pistons would create an intriguing star duo between himself and first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham, sending the star guard back to his hometown.

The Detroit Pistons have surprised the NBA this year after being at the bottom of the standings last season. At 39-32, the Pistons are competing with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers for the right to host a first-round playoff series.

Similarly to Kevin Durant, the Suns would have a hefty price on any trade involving Booker. But the Pistons have enough young talent on their roster that they can build an attractive deal in combination with their future draft capital.

Trading Booker would mean that the Suns are more focused on their future, putting a higher value on any draft capital they would receive in a trade.

We put together one potential trade sending Devin Booker to the Pistons that could be the surprise move of the 2025 offseason.

Phoenix receives: G Tim Hardaway Jr., G Jaden Ivey, F Ron Holland, F Isaiah Stewart, 1 2025 first-round pick, 1 2028 first-round pick, 1 2029 first-round pick

Devin Booker is making more than $53 million next season, the second of the four-year, $220 million extension he signed this year, according to Spotrac.

Booker's contract and young age makes him extremely valuable to a Phoenix Suns team that wants to remain competitive even though they are expected to lose Durant this summer.

However, moving Devin Booker would mark the beginning of a rebuild in Phoenix, and the team would be looking for the best long-term package of assets in return.

Jaden Ivey and Holland have shown flashes, but have been pushed down in the Pistons' rotation in favor of Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley. They would receive more freedom and time to develop into a solid core in Phoenix with Ryan Dunn.

What would Devin Booker bring to the Detroit Pistons?

If Devin Booker does end up being traded to the Detroit Pistons in the offseason, the team would be set up to compete for years to come. Cade Cunningham would benefit the most, as another star would lighten the load he has carried this season.

At 28, Devin Booker is in the middle of his prime and is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA along with Donovan Mitchell and Anthony Edwards. Booker is averaging 25.8 points per game in the 65 contests he has played in this season, which ranks ninth in the NBA this year.

He is a volume shooter who excels at generating his own looks instead of relying on Cunningham's playmaking.

In order to move on from Booker, the Suns will need to be offered one of the better trade packages in recent history, arguably more than the Mavericks required when they parted with Luka Doncic at the trade deadline.

The Pistons have the young talent that could grow into the leaders for the Sun in the future, as well as the draft picks necessary, though.

Booker and Cade Cunningham, if united, would form one of the league's best duos for the next decade.

