NBA Offseason Rumors: Heat’s trade package for Kevin Durant amid Suns’ potential rebuild this summer

Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, the Phoenix Suns nearly finalized a trade that would have sent Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors. Instead, Durant shot down the move, indicating that although he would be more open to a trade this offseason, he had no interest in packing up and moving in the middle of the year.

Given that, there has been plenty of talk about a potential offseason trade despite the fact that Suns owner Mat Ishbia has no plans of launching a full rebuild.

According to one mock trade, Durant could wind up with the Miami Heat, a team that came within arms reach of acquiring Durant in February before the trade deadline.

At the time, ESPN reported that Durant was open to joining the Heat, however, despite Pat Riley's desire to land the future Hall of Famer, the two teams couldn't get a deal over the finish line.

Now, according to a Bleacher Report mock trade, Durant could wind up in Miami in exchange for a package of Kel'el Ware, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks.

The Ware, Rozier and Robinson package would allow the contracts to match, while the two first-round picks would sweeten the package for Phoenix.

"Probably a lot easier winning with Kevin Durant than without him": Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia makes his feelings known on a potential rebuild clear

Ever since Mat Ishbia took over the helm of the Phoenix Suns in February 2023, he's made it clear that his focus is on winning.

After he stepped into an ownership role, the team acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, two veterans who added some serious firepower to their offense.

Additionally, the team acquired notable roleplayers in Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, and more recently, Tyus Jones.

Despite that, the Suns have struggled to cement themselves as true contenders in the Western Conference, with the team posting a 35-37 record so far this season.

While some fans have theorized that the Suns could look to launch a full rebuild this summer, Ishbia has made it clear that he isn't interested in parting ways with Devin Booker, or rebuilding.

During an interview with ESPN earlier in the month, Ishbia spoke about a potential rebuild, doubling down on his goal of winning:

"I'll just say that we're going to evaluate in the offseason.

"We're going to find a way to win, and it's probably a lot easier winning with Kevin Durant than without him. But at the same time, yes, if we're not good enough in this iteration of the Phoenix Suns, we're going to find a way to be better next year."

Although it's clear that Ishbia will look to hold on to Kevin Durant, the upcoming 2025-26 season will be the last year of Kevin Durant's deal. Given that, contract negotiations could play a factor in whether the team is able to retain him, or whether they trade him for assets that they can use to win now.

