NBA offseason rumors: Spurs plan blockbuster trade to land Kevin Durant next to Victor Wembanyama 

Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names on the list of players expected to be made available in the offseason, but one team has emerged as a dark horse candidate to land the Phoenix Suns forward. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the San Antonio Spurs could pursue Durant once the season ends.

Even at 36 years old, he is still one of the best offensive players the NBA has to offer. Despite the Suns' struggles throughout the season under Durant and Devin Booker's leadership, his offensive numbers are as good as ever. He is sixth in the league in points per game and is six free-throw percentages away from logging another 50-40-90 season.

The Spurs are rumored to be looking to add Durant in the summer, which would combine him with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox to form one of the best trios in the NBA. Wembanyama and Fox were one of the league's most exciting star duos before they both went down with season-ending injuries. However, that hasn't stopped San Antonio from planning for the future.

According to Siegel's report on Friday, the Spurs are as interested as any other team that will be vying for Durant's services, hoping that the future Hall-of-Famer will give them the boost they need to join the contenders in the Western Conference.

"There have been whispers among league personnel about the possibility of the Spurs pursuing Durant and creating the best offensive trio in the league next to Fox and Wembanyama,” Siegel wrote.

While San Antonio finds itself on the outside of the Western Conference play-in tournament picture again this season, many fans consider this year to be another step in the right direction. Wembanayama grew into one of the best centers in the league, making his first All-Star team and leading the Defensive Player of the Year race before blood clots ended his campaign.

Combined with trading for a talent like Fox without giving up any of their key future assets, the Spurs are in a position to go star-hunting in the offseason. If Siegel's reports come to fruition, San Antonio will be calling the Suns with a package for Durant.

What would a Spurs trade for Kevin Durant look like?

Despite Kevin Durant being on the wrong side of his prime, he is still performing at an All-NBA level, and the Phoenix Suns will have a hefty asking price when seeking out trades. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon and Shams Charania, he is expected to work with the Suns to find a trade that will send him to a contender, which could work in the Spurs' favor.

While nothing is guaranteed and many teams are expected to call about Durant, we put together a trade package that San Antonio could offer Phoenix.

San Antonio receives: F Kevin Durant

Phoenix receives: G Devin Vassel, F Jeremy Sochan, G Malaki Branham, G Blake Wesley, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, two 2026 second-round picks

Suns owner Matt Ishbia has told reporters that even though the team could explore trade options for Durant, Phoenix will aim to remain competitive around Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. This trade accomplishes that, bringing in proven players Vassell and Sochan as well as future draft capital and young players.

The Spurs have one of the brightest futures of any team in the NBA, and if they can bring Durant in, they could join the rest of the Western Conference contenders vying for next year's title.

