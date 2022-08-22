NBA Rumor Roundup: NBA executive envisions Anthony Davis-Zach LaVine swap, Celtics-Nets trade negotiations for Durant come to a grinding halt, and more | 22nd August, 2022

Sources around the NBA have reported a fair amount of rumors over the last 24 hours. Rumors surrounding the Kevin Durant trade saga continue to emerge. Similarly, rumors regarding a swap between the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls have also gathered some traction.

Other rumors around the NBA primarily surround the nature of the negotiations with the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz. New York continues to search for a way to land Donovan Mitchell. However, Utah's demands remain an obstacle in facilitating the move.

NBA executive envisions swap between Anthony Davis and Zach LaVine

Anthony Davis looks on from the bench

The LA Lakers have been at the center of several trade rumors this offseason. While these rumors mainly involve Russell Westbrook, an NBA executive suggested that Anthony Davis could also be a trade asset.

Davis has struggled with injury issues his entire career. However, his tenure as a Laker has seen some of his least productive seasons. This has made Davis a potential trade asset for LA.

With Davis' link to his hometown of Chicago, an NBA executive suggested a potential swap between Anthony Davis and Zach LaVine. In an interview with Sean Deveney, the executive said:

"Now, some guys do not want to play in their hometown, but I think AD would welcome that. He spoke on that before. Doesn’t mean it would happen. They have not gone out and tried to trade him, but there could be something simple like Zach LaVine for AD. You get a pair of guys going to places they really want to be."

"It would have to wait until January but that would be the deal that makes the most sense if AD is going to change teams.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral NBA executive envisions scenario in which Lakers trade Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine: lakersdaily.com/nba-executive-… NBA executive envisions scenario in which Lakers trade Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine: lakersdaily.com/nba-executive-…

While such a deal may be promising, the Lakers could be hesitant to pull the trigger on this trade.

Andre Drummond believes he'll retire as the best rebounder ever

Andre Drummond reacts to a call

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond has a reputation as a rebounding center. Having won the rebounding title four times throughout his career, Drummond is a well-established rebounder.

With a career average of 13.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, Drummond is statistically one of the best rebounding centers of all time. However, the Bulls center hopes to be remembered as the best to ever do it.

As per "CT Insider's" Mike Anthony, Drummond spoke about his career at a youth camp in Chicago. The big man said he hopes to be remembered as the best rebounder in NBA history:

"I think I’m already there. I’m on my way. By the time I retire, I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever — if not already.”

RealGM @RealGM Andre Drummond: I'll Go Down As The Best Rebounder Ever basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268363… Andre Drummond: I'll Go Down As The Best Rebounder Ever basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268363…

Coming off a fairly productive season with the Brooklyn Nets, the center will hope to be a valuable piece on the Bulls' roster. With a knack for grabbing boards, he could help the team.

Celtics have not had productive negotiations with the Nets over Durant

Jaylen Brown guarding Kevin Durant

Rumors around the Kevin Durant trade saga have been the primary storyline of the offseason. Although the link to the Boston Celtics received significant attention earlier in the month, the negotiations have reportedly halted.

The Celtics reportedly pursued acquiring Durant from the Nets. Given Brooklyn's steep demands, the teams couldn't come to an agreement. With the recent lack of development in mind, "The Boston Globe's" Adam Himmelsbach reported:

"League sources have insisted for weeks that the Celtics have not had any real discussions of substance with the Nets about Kevin Durant, and they’ve communicated with Jaylen Brown about the situation frequently.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- @AdamHimmelsbach “League sources have insisted for weeks that the Celtics have not had any real discussions of substance with the Nets about Kevin Durant, and they’ve communicated with Jaylen Brown about the situation frequently.” “League sources have insisted for weeks that the Celtics have not had any real discussions of substance with the Nets about Kevin Durant, and they’ve communicated with Jaylen Brown about the situation frequently.”- @AdamHimmelsbach https://t.co/vUWt6c3evc

Jaylen Brown has been a primary entity in trade talks with Brooklyn. Keeping him informed of the situation is a necessary formality.

Knicks believe Jazz demand "too much" for Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action against the Knicks

Another major trade negotiation is between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz. The Knicks have been linked to Donovan Mitchell for a long time. However, facilitating a trade for the Jazz star has not been easy.

The Jazz have already committed to a rebuild, as evidenced by their offseason transactions. Utah has demanded several picks in return for Mitchell.

As per "The New York Post's" Marc Berman, Danny Ainge reportedly demanded a package that included seven draft picks and young players. This demand could force New York to reconsider pursuing Mitchell altogether. They believe the Jazz demanded "too much" in return.

RealGM @RealGM Knicks Felt Jazz Wanted Too Much For Donovan Mitchell basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268360… Knicks Felt Jazz Wanted Too Much For Donovan Mitchell basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268360…

The number of picks also influences how the Knicks will structure their offer. The NBA is currently investigating the Knicks for tampering. New York may be docked a future pick as a penalty.

Celtics' big man will not face long-term knee problems

Robert Williams warms up before a game

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has become an essential cog in the system. Coming off a tremendous year, the Celtics will be fortunate to see him return to full health next season.

Robert Williams suffered a meniscus tear last season. After a surgical procedure for the injury, the Celtics big man returned for the NBA Finals.

Although the Celtics failed to win the NBA title, Williams will reportedly face no long-term consequences from the surgery. This is great news for Boston. Williams continues to develop as the anchor for the Celtics' interior defense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott