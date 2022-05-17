NBA Rumors: 12x All-Star was dealing with a left quad injury during Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks's 7-game battle

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is rumored to have been dealing with a left quad injury during the semifinals.

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul rumored to have played through injury

According to NBA writer Marc J. Spears:

“Chris Paul limped out of the arena with a very slow walk. @andscape learned that Paul had a left quad injury. When asked about his quad injury, Paul declined comment.”

Chris Paul finished the game 7 performance with only 10 points, four assists, and one rebound in 31 minutes of play. Known as “the point god," numbers like these fall short of what Paul is capable of. An injury would make the stats make sense.

But, Devin Booker, notable offensive force for the Phoenix Suns was also shy on the floor. Booker finished with only 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Phoenix’s star big Deandre Ayton finished with a mere four rebounds.

Needless to say, the squad fell short as a whole. An injury would, in fact, make Paul’s stat sheet a little more comfortable, but, of course, these are still rumors. The Phoenix Suns point guard looked arguably healthy throughout the series.

In any case, the “excuses” narrative has already jumped into the comments of many headlines reading the rumor on Paul’s injury. Some fans are claiming it to be people trying to give logic to Chris Paul’s poor performance.

Having finished the 2021-22 NBA season averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 10.8 assists, Paul is definitely more capable than what he did on Sunday night, especially after losing in the NBA Finals last year.

Chris Paul has appeared in 142 playoff games and has yet to win himself a championship. Across the his postseason spread, he has averaged 20.4 points, 8.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. Usually a large contributor in the playoffs, he and his squad failed to produce on either ends of the floor.

If Paul was injured, it should come to no surprise. At 37-years-old, the “point god” remains aggressive on the floor. Chris Paul put a lot of himself on the line this season. Nobody wants an injury ever, but if after that much effort at his age, a minor quad injury would be a victory.

Even LeBron James, also 37-years-old, played less games than Paul this season through dealing with injuries. James appeared in 56 games to Chris Paul’s 65. Catching an injury that could be pushed past your elimination and still remain as a rumor reads as an arguably minor situation if anything.

But again, these comments are still nothing more than rumors from Marc J. Spears.

Edited by Windy Goodloe