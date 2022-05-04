NBA Rumors: 13 time NBA champion advising the LA Lakers on their coaching search

Despite the moves the LA Lakers made in this year’s preseason, the squad finished the season in 11th place. They had a record that read 33 wins to 49 losses and were removed from the playoff conversation. After a disappointing season, head coach Frank Vogel was removed from his position.

It has recently been rumored that the LA Lakers organization is turning to a 13-time NBA champion for help in their search for a new head coach. Jeanie Buss and the LA Lakers committee are apparently in talks with old Lakers coach, Phil Jackson.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“This is very much a committee in L.A. putting together this coaching search. And one person who is certainly significantly involved in this process is Phil Jackson. He’s got a voice in this. He did last time, when they hired Frank Vogel.”

The committee in mention is rumored to be Jeanie Buss, Kurt and Linda Rambis, Magic Johnson, and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Jackson is a former basketball player, coach, and executive. He was drafted by the Knicks in 1967, a squad that would win the NBA championship in 1970, and 1973. After his playing career, Jackson went onto coach the Chicago Bulls from 1987-1998, winning six championships with the Jordan-era squad.

After this, he went onto coach the Lakers from 1999-2004. There, he won three-straight NBA championships in his first years coaching the Shaq-Kobe era squad. The legendary coach would return to the LA Lakers from 2005-2011, where he would help gain the LA Lakers another two championship crowns.

Regardless of Phil’s large list of championship accolades, many still attempt to discredit his impact. While he was playing in the league, Jackson did not play during the 1970 championship Knicks season due to spinal fusion surgery. He was only a top reserve on the Knicks 1973 squad that won it again.

As for his coaching victories, it seems difficult to discredit basically three-straight championship three-peats. Yet, when you are coaching the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, you best win. Again, when you are coaching the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, you best win.

Phil Jackson remains to be a 13-time NBA championship in totality. He has to be credited at least partially for coaching the egos and attitudes of the great players he did.

In any case, coaching players, especially already great players, is much different than picking coaches for a team. Jackson’s history in head office-type decisions has not panned out to be a great track record. Why the LA Lakers would return to his help after he had influence in the Frank Vogel decision is beyond most.

Having joined the Knicks as an executive, Phil was responsible for decisions like hiring Derek Fisher and Jeff Hornacek as head coaches. The Knicks owner can be seen commenting on the likes of the said decision in an article here.

So it can be noted that regardless of your victory on the court, behind the scenes moves on a larger scale prove to be much different. Jackson has a great track record as a player and as a coach, in fact arguably legendary in combination, yet his head office decisions shy him of the positive experience the LA Lakers need at the moment.

