NBA Rumors: 3&D specialist open to Miami Heat reunion as Phoenix Suns look to offload him

Recent rumors regarding the trade for Jae Crowder have spun off into more reports suggesting his interest in rejoining the Miami Heat. These rumors seem to be gathering some traction as the Phoenix Suns enter discussions to trade the forward.

Jae Crowder was recently displayed as the central piece in a lot of trade talks coming out of the Suns organization. Amidst all the chaos in Phoenix's front office, the franchise are still looking to bolster their roster for next season.

In an attempt to do so, the Suns are rumored to have been in contact with teams such as the Utah Jazz, who are looking to ship off their veterans. With a potential deal for Bojan Bogdanovic in play, Phoenix may engage in further talks as well.

Amid all this, however, recent rumors have also expressed that Jae Crowder would 'welcome' a return to the Miami Heat. As reported by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson:

"We hear Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst — while not mentioning the Heat or any team — said the Suns are ‘are in trade negotiations right now,’” Jackson wrote.

“A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.’"

While referring to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and his report on the Phoenix Suns' dealings, Jackson has linked the forward to the Miami Heat. While doing so, Jackson also wrote that the Miami Herald had been told that Crowder would welcome such a deal.

While the idea of such a move would favor both parties, Barry Jackson reported some complications. He wrote:

"The problem is crafting a deal, within salary cap rules, that would satisfy both teams,” Jackson wrote.

“It'd be surprising if the Suns were willing to take the final four years and $75 million of Duncan Robinson’s deal for Crowder, who is due $10.2 million in an expiring contract.

"It would be surprising if the Heat was willing to offer a first-round pick in a trade for Crowder."

Suggesting that the trade would involve the likes of Duncan Robinson along with a first-round pick, Jackson raised some valid concerns behind the mechanics of the trade.

The Miami Heat could benefit from pursuing Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder attempts to score against the LA Lakers

Jae Crowder has emerged as one of the finest role players in the league. As an extremely competent 3-and-D player, Crowder has become a valuable asset.

With regards to the Miami Heat, Crowder played an important role in the team's postseason run in the Orlando bubble.

Drawing on the task of guarding LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the matchup, the forward did his level best to keep his team running on the defensive end.

Crowder has been extremely successful in Phoenix as well. Having notched an average of 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists as the fifth scoring option, Crowder also shot 36.9% from the three-point line.

Given his playing style, Crowder could greatly benefit the Miami Heat. With PJ Tucker's move to the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, the Heat are in need of a solid 3-and-D role player.

While Crowder could be a great addition in this regard, giving up a first-round pick along with other players may be a steep price to pay.

