NBA Rumors: 3-time All-Star trying to join the Philadelphia 76ers and create a new ‘Big 3’

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly in the market to add another superstar caliber to Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Former NBA player Andrew Bogut believes that the 76ers are looking to add Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to the roster and form a big three of Embiid, Harden and Beal. Speaking on his podcast Rogue Bogues by Andrew Bogut, the former Golden State Warriors player said:

"I’ve heard a pretty big rumor from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid."

Bogut continued by talking about how the Philadelphia 76ers planned on making room for Beal on their roster. Bogut continued:

"Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off (Tobias) Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street."

How much will the Philadelphia 76ers improve with Beal?

Bradley Beal against the Toronto Raptors

If the Philadelphia 76ers can pull off a trade to acquire Bradley Beal, then they will be the newest big three in the league and arguably the most potent. The Eastern Conference is already packed with the big three in Milwaukee and Brooklyn, and this makes the road to the NBA Finals all the more daunting in the East.

The 76ers will be acquiring a bonafide scorer in Beal who can put the ball in the net at will, and it will be interesting to see how he fits alongside ball-dominant players like Harden and Embiid.

Beal is currently averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting the ball better than 45% from the field and 30% from the perimeter.

Harden can play the role of being a quintessential point guard who can orchestrate the offense and not be worried about scoring while the scoring burden lies with Embiid and Beal. However, Beal has struggled in the past with ball-dominant point guards like Spencer Dinwiddie and John Wall.

The situation is tricky for the Philadelphia 76ers as Beal is a free agent in the summer and eligible for the super-max deal worth over $240 million for the next five years.

Sign-and-trade is something that will be a more optimal way to acquire Beal, but that would most definitely have to involve Tobias Harris. Given his form over the last 18 months or so, the Wizards not being too keen on his acquisition is very much a possibility. In all likelihood, either Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle will need to be moved to bring in Beal.

