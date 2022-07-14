NBA Rumors: 3x All-Defensive honoree deemed a strong trade candidate, Philadelphia 76ers not expected to be in the mix despite prior interest

In a matter of days, the Utah Jazz have rejuvenated a damp NBA offseason. Utah general manager Justin Zanik's comments and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's report have given the offseason a spark of life.

Zanik stated:

“Change is inevitable in the NBA…Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]…There’s no intent there [to trade Mitchell] at all.” (via) Adrian Wojnarowski

The comments sparked a flurry of rumors after Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz are open to trade packages involving star-guard Donovan Mitchell.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

B/R's Jake Fischer has now reported that Patrick Beverely is a strong trade candidate, with multiple teams around the league keeping an eye on him.

"The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R." (via) Bleacher Report

The Heat have lost P.J. Tucker in the offseason, one of their key defensive assets. Tucker shot 41.5% from 3-point range this season, making him a valuable 3-and-D player.

Patrick Beverely would very likely fill those gaps, being a three-time All-Defensive honoree and having shot 37.8% from three in his career.

Fischer further added:

"Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers' obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De'Anthony Melton on draft night." (via) Bleacher Report

The 76ers has had one of the better NBA offseasons in the league so far, having acquired P.J. Tucker.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's comments on player movement and the cost of doing business in the league

NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Adam Silver's comments regarding player movement and especially Kevin Durant this past Tuesday gave us a peek at how the league management perceives trade requests.

Silver stated:

"We don't like to see players requesting trades and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is."

The elephant in the room here is Kevin Durant. Durant requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets, despite having four years left on his contract. While Commissioner Silver's comments promote loyalty, cases like that of Durant are just the cost of doing business in the league today.

Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan are just a few examples of what happens despite your loyalty towards a team. Even Donovan Mitchell's case is reflective of this narrative.

Richard Jefferson @Rjeff24 Curious as to where all the “YOU SIGNED A CONTRACT” people are now that the Jazz are open to trading @spidadmitchell .. but if he asked for a trade it would be “we’ve got to do something about these players” Curious as to where all the “YOU SIGNED A CONTRACT” people are now that the Jazz are open to trading @spidadmitchell .. but if he asked for a trade it would be “we’ve got to do something about these players”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far