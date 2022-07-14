NBA Rumors: 3x All-Star had no interest in joining defending champions Golden State Warriors in 2021

NBA rumors suggest Bradley Beal wasn't interested in joining forces with the Golden State Warriors last summer. Golden State were aiming for the title and nothing less, and they were keen to add another superstar to their ranks. Beal was one of the top names linked to them, but the latest reports from ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggest the interest wasn't mutual.
Here's what Windhorst said regarding this (via NBC Sports):
"Before last season -- now granted, they didn't know if they had a championship team, they know now they do -- they kicked the tires on Bradley Beal," Windhorst said Wednesday on "The Dan Patrick Show."
"[The Warriors] were like, 'Hey, could we do a deal for Bradley Beal?' But Beal didn't want to go."
The Golden State Warriors eventually didn't have to go out of their way to sign a third star. They won the title thanks to a solid comeback from Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole's emergence, Draymond Green's All-Star year and Steph Curry's MVP-caliber performances.
Other pieces like Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II also recorded one of their best seasons in the NBA to help the Dubs return to championship status.
Golden State Warriors and Bradley Beal not joining forces may have worked out best for both parties
The Golden State Warriors defied the odds to win their fourth title in eight years. They didn't have to make drastic changes to their roster.
Meanwhile, the Dubs also continued to develop their young players. They are probably the only franchise in the league who have been able to contend and build their roster for the future.
Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are improving steadily and played vital roles in their successful campaign last year. Meanwhile, Curry, Green and Thompson showed they have a lot left in the tank.
Adding a talent like Bradley Beal would have altered the Warriors' plans to develop their young players. Kuminga and Moody would've probably gone to Washington, along with Wiggins, possibly in return for Beal. The Warriors' payroll would've risen significantly, jeopardizing their chances of re-signing players like Looney and Poole.
Meanwhile, Beal may have felt the heat for not showing mutual interest as the Warriors won the title. However, he ended up signing one of the most expensive deals in NBA history, a five-year contract worth $251 million.