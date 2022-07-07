NBA Rumors: 3x All-Star’s contract with the Washington Wizards contains a no trade clause

The Washington Wizards were unable to make it to the playoffs last season as they finished 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have made their intentions clear for next season by making some big moves in the offseason.

Their main priority was to re-sign Bradley Beal, who has been in trade talks since last season. The Washington Wizards finally managed to get the deal done as they signed the three-time All-Star to a five-year $251 million deal.

After Beal opted out of his contract with the team, it was expected that he would make a move elsewhere. However, the shooting guard is now locked in with the Wizards for a while.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports , the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause. One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause.

Bobby Marks also reported that one of the biggest highlights of Beal's contract is the no-trade clause. The 29-year-old is currently the only active player to play under the no-trade clause. To be eligible for this, a player needs to have played in the team for more than eight years.

Since being drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2012, Beal has stayed with them and this has made him eligible for the no-trade clause. His contract also included a 15% trade kicker and a player option in the fifth season.

Beal is only the tenth player in NBA history to sign a full no-trade clause. He joins an elite list of players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Tim Duncan.

Bradley Beal shares his happiness on re-signing with the Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been one of the best players for the Washington Wizards over the past few years. He has shown that he is dedicated to the task of helping the franchise win an NBA championship.

The 29-year-old has a lot of years left in him and he certainly has the ability to help the team get there. In a statement after the extension became official, Beal said:

"I have been blessed to call the city of Washington my home and the Wizards organization and our fans my family for the last 10 years, growing as a player, a leader, a husband and a father along the way. Today represents such a special moment in my life.

"I could not be more grateful to have the opportunity to continue to partner with Ted, Tommy, Wes and the entire organization in moving forward to achieve our dream of bringing championships to D.C. and, just as importantly, to help our community continue to accomplish amazing things together.”

With Bradley Beal having signed an extension, the Washington Wizards can be certain of staying competitive next season. The team also brought in the likes of Monte Morris and Will Barton from the Denver Nuggets. Both of these are exciting acquisitions as they add to the shooting and scoring on the roster.

Beal will be coming into next season trying to prove that he deserves the lucrative deal that the Wizards offered him. The 29-year-old had a below-average season last year, but having recovered from injury, he is expected to be a lot better next term.

