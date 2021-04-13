NBA Rumors: 7-time All-Star Joe Johnson eyeing a return with the Milwaukee Bucks

Seven-time All-Star and former Atlanta Hawks ace Joe Johnson is reportedly eyeing a return to the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the latest NBA Rumors.

Johnson, the tenth-overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, was acquired by the Boston Celtics. He had some of his best years playing for the Atlanta Hawks from 2005-2012, as he registered five of his seven All-Star seasons during his stint with the franchise.

Johnson last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets in the 2017-18 NBA season, averaging six points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. He has played 18 seasons in the NBA, appearing for seven different teams.

Now, according to rumors, he is set to make the Milwaukee Bucks his newest team.

Story: Seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson is attempting an NBA comeback and has a workout this week with a playoff contender. Details on @hoopshype. https://t.co/9OCFQtiwWC — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 13, 2021

NBA Rumors: Veteran Joe Johnson reportedly eyeing return with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks currently have an open roster spot and are reportedly considering filling it with the versatile Joe Johnson.

Johnson had earned himself a reputation due to his clutch isolation plays during his time with the Atlanta Hawks. He was signed by the Detroit Pistons in September 2019 but was waived off before registering a single appearance for them.

Now, with the Milwaukee Bucks currently going through multiple injuries and the playoffs looming, they are rumored to be interested in the NBA veteran. Joe Johnson has the second-most most buzzer-beating winning shots in the NBA, with eight.

Joe Johnson enjoyed his best years with the Atlanta Hawks.

Joe Johnson was primarily a shooting guard through the early years of his career but took up the small forward role for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2015-16 season.

Johnson spent the latter years of his career as a bit-part player but consistently averaged in double digits. If his rumored move to the Milwaukee Bucks bears fruition, they will become the ninth different team that Joe Johnson would play for.

According a HoopsHype report, the Bucks have a workout scheduled with veteran forward Joe Johnson later this week. https://t.co/OkvOrRmMo2 — Behind the Buck Pass (@BehindTheBucks) April 13, 2021

Joe Johnson most recently played two games for the USA Men’s basketball AmeriCup Qualifying team in February.

He averaged around 26 minutes per game and produced 11 points, nine rebounds and 6.5 assists. The Milwaukee Bucks will be viewing the 39-year old as a decent bench option for the remainder of the season.