NBA Rumors: 9x All-Star expected to be relegated to the LA Lakers bench after Dennis Schroder's arrival

Dennis Schroder has agreed to play for the LA Lakers. Schroder signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers. Schroder had previously played 61 games for LA in 2020-21. Schroder played 49 games for the Boston Celtics in 2021-22 but ended his season with the Houston Rockets after being traded.

Schroder's reunion with his former team represents a new scenario for Russell Westbrook. According to The Athletic, there is an increasing possibility that Westbrook may have to consider playing a sixth-man role with the LA Lakers. According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick:

"Yet, while the Lakers have been hopeful the Westbrook experiment might be a success this time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered."

The nine-time All-Star has played just 17 games off the bench in his 14-year career. Westbrook played all those 17 games as a reserve in his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since those first 17 games in the 2008-09 season, Westbrook has started since. Westbrook has averaged 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists in his career.

Schroder and Westbrook have been teammates before. The first season of Schroder's two-year stint with the OKC Thunder coincided with Westbrook's last season (2018-19) with the franchise. The Thunder were beaten in five games by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 Playoffs. Schroder has averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 assists in his career.

Can the LA Lakers turn things around this season?

After a disappointing 2021-22 season, there will be immense pressure on the LA Lakers to right the ship in 2022-23. The franchise's 33-49 record wasn't enough to make the play-in tournament. It also cost coach Frank Vogel his job. The Lakers hired Darvin Ham as Vogel's replacement.

Westbrook's lack of fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis's injuries led to the poor record. In all, the superstar trio played just 21 games together last season.

The Lakers' faithful will be hoping for a fresh start this season. In addition to Schroder's signing, the team also added Patrick Beverley. He played a significant role in Minnesota's strong playoff performance this year. Beverely could join Westbrook in the starting backcourt. However, with Schroder's addition, the Lakers' rotation is in flux again.

While Beverley and Schroder are familiar with reserve roles, Westbrook accepting one could be a challenge for Darvin Ham.

