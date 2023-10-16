NBA Rumors: Adrian Wojnarowski has Warriors fans worried as he speculates Klay Thompson may hit free agency next season

Klay Thompson is one the most beloved players in Golden State Warriors history. He, alongside his splash brother Steph Curry, helped the Warriors notch four championships in the modern NBA era in a span of 10 seasons. Having that said, Thompson is a valuable piece for Golden State. However, it appears his value as a player has depreciated, as the 2023-24 season could be his last with the Warriors.

According to prominent NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Klay Thompson is eligible for a contract extension. However, the Warriors are yet to offer the sharpshooter a new contract. With that in mind, Wojnarowski claims that the Golden State organization might consider saving up money next season instead of spending on Thompson with a contract extension.

This would be a huge letdown for Warriors fans, especially considering the impact Thompson has made on the team. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end in the NBA. Readers should take this article with a grain of salt, though, as nothing is final yet as of the time of this writing. Wojnarowski, at this point, is only making assumptions, considering how long it's taking for the Warriors to offer him a new contract.

Klay Thompson's impact for the Warriors

Klay Thompson, one-half of the splash brothers for the Golden State Warriors, has etched a lasting legacy within the organization and the broader NBA landscape. His impact over the years extends beyond the three-point arc, showcasing not just his extraordinary skill but his instrumental role in shaping the Warriors' dynasty.

The "Splash Brothers" era, featuring Thompson and Steph Curry, became the cornerstone of the Warriors' resurgence. Thompson's shooting prowess, often referred to as the sweetest stroke in basketball, was instrumental in the Warriors' championship runs.

Klay was never just a specialist; he was an elite two-way player. His lockdown defense against the league's best guards and forwards frequently disrupted opposing offenses. His incredible ability to guard multiple positions while carrying a heavy scoring load made him a linchpin in the Warriors' small-ball lineups.

The peak of Thompson's career culminated in the 2015 NBA Finals when he poured in an NBA-record 37 points in a single quarter, leaving fans and even fellow players in awe. But it wasn't just his scoring that mattered; it was his ability to rise to the occasion, whether in pressure-packed Finals moments or regular-season games. His "Game 6 Klay" persona became synonymous with clutch shooting.

As the Warriors aim for a new era of success, Thompson's influence continues to permeate the franchise. His journey with the Golden State Warriors is an illustrious tale of selflessness, dedication and the enduring pursuit of excellence.