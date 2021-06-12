NBA Rumors: Alex Caruso and TJ McConnell on Cleveland Cavaliers' free-agency radar 

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be busy this summer, with the latest NBA rumors suggesting that they are targeting Alex Caruso and TJ McConnell in free agency.

The Cavaliers endured yet another difficult campaign, finishing the 2020-21 NBA season with a dismal 22-50 record.

If the NBA rumors are anything to go by, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to go big in free agency if the right opportunity arises. This could speed up the rebuilding process that has been going on within the franchise since the 2018-19 season.

NBA Rumors: Alex Caruso and TJ McConnell among players the Cleveland Cavaliers are targeting in free agency

The Indiana Pacers' TJ McConnell is believed to be on the Cleveland Cavaliers' free-agency radar

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for players that can surround their current core comprising Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen. They are in the market for players who have length, athleticism, versatility and decent shooting ability.

Two players who fit the bill in that regard are Alex Caruso and TJ McConnell, who are the Cleveland Cavaliers' free agency targets, as per NBA rumors.

Here's what Fedor said about the links between the team and the two guards:

"Any potential free agency list should start with Indiana’s T.J. McConnell and Los Angeles pest Alex Caruso. Both are Cavs targets. Both fit really well."

Alex Caruso is a terrific defender and a decent three-point shooter whose energy is off the charts. He also proved that he can be a starting-caliber player with his performances for the LA Lakers in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, TJ McConnell is more composed on the ball and is sound defensively. He led the league in steals this season (3.8 steals per game - 168 steals in 69 games).

Both players appear to be suitable for the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Fedor, some prefer Caruso because of his ability to guard multiple spots, while others like McConnell because of his efficiency on offense and the fact that he is more "polished."

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to act quickly, though, as both players are very exciting prospects and are likely to have a huge market in free agency.

The #Lakers are expected to take a look at TJ McConnell in #NBA free agency this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. His defensive ability, ability to create for teammates, and improved scoring off the bench would be a nice fit for LA. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 11, 2021

