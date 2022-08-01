NBA Rumors: Anonymous Eastern Conference GM willing to trade Jayson Tatum for former MVP

The chatter around Kevin Durant reinvigorated last week. Jayson Tatum's name has emerged as a trade piece for the former MVP from an unknown general manager in the NBA.

The latest in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes comes from Ric Bucher's article on Fox Sports. His article questions three anonymous GMs about the Durant deal.

The most notable of the three answers came from the general manager who would give away Jayson Tatum to acquire Kevin Durant.

"KD and Tatum are talented, but I don't know how tough they are. I know he's a lot younger than KD, but if you're just trying to win one title, do you trade Tatum for Durant? I'd do that before I'd give them Jaylen and Smart.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral An anonymous GM says he’d trade Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant



“I'd do that before I'd give them Jaylen and Smart. Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he's not the skill darling. He's a high level athlete who has developed into a good player.”



(Via FOX Sports) An anonymous GM says he’d trade Jayson Tatum for Kevin Durant “I'd do that before I'd give them Jaylen and Smart. Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he's not the skill darling. He's a high level athlete who has developed into a good player.”(Via FOX Sports) https://t.co/vM019i3Uo4

"Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he's not the skill darling. He's a high level athlete who has developed into a good player. But I have to think Brooklyn would prefer Tatum and you wouldn't have to give up Smart."

Another concern is the seemingly faulty pairing of Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. Both Durant and Tatum function as the primary scorer of their respective teams. Both have played in small-forward positions for the majority of their careers.

While Durant has primarily been a power-forward/stretch-four for Brooklyn, Tatum has played exclusively as a wing for Boston. Both have proven to be prolific playmakers when the need arises.

Hoops. @HoopMixOnly Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant last night Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant last night👀 https://t.co/yxfWD1jJ2E

What if Boston gave up Jayson Tatum?

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

This scenario is improbable. However, if Durant joins Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart in Boston, the Celtics will likely be one of the top teams.

The Celtics would feature a starting five of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III. Al Horford, Grant Williams, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would come off the bench. This group would be one of the most defensively and offensively sound lineups in the NBA.

While Durant alone brings enough offensive firepower for an NBA team, Jaylen Brown would compliment him well. The spacing of Brogdon, Durant and Smart could open up lanes for Brown and Williams.

For the time being, however, the Brooklyn Nets and the C's have not come to terms with a trade. It is almost certain that Tatum will remain in Boston.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far