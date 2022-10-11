NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks emerge as suitors for 2x NBA finalist and 3&D specialist

Recent rumors have suggested that the Atlanta Hawks have shown interest in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. The Athletics' Shams Charania shed more light on the matter regarding the Suns mutually agreeing upon parting ways with the veteran forward.

News of Crowder's refusal to participate in the Phoenix Suns training camp came as a bit of a shock. However, with Phoenix shifting their focus to Cam Johnson's development, the organization was willing to part ways with their veteran forward.

In light of this, several teams have shown interest in acquiring Crowder. The 32-year old 3&D specialist garnered some attention as the likes of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers emerging as potential suitors.

However, as per Shams Charania's sources, the Atlanta Hawks have also emerged as an interested party in the Jae Crowder sweepstakes. In a report, Charania shed more light on the matter. He said:

"Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged as a suitor, among interested teams, in Suns forward Jae Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months as Atlanta has seen that there is a pathway to bring Crowder into a big three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins."

With the Suns reportedly negotiating deals for Crowder with other teams, the forward remains away from the organization.

In light of the recent scandals within the team along with Cam Johnson's development, Crowder found himself in an unfavorable position. With the likelihood of seeing his playing time reduced to accommodate for Johnson, Crowder made the decision to step away from the team.

With Phoenix also looking to offer Johnson an extension this season, the Suns and Crowder appear to be on the same page.

While the Atlanta Hawks will emerge as a viable landing spot for the 3&D specialist, the team may have some logistical issues to address.

The Atlanta Hawks may not benefit from acquiring Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder playing defense against the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have been a fairly active team in the offseason. Although they haven't seen a great many changes to their overall roster, the Hawks managed to bring in a star-caliber player to form their star-studded backcourt.

Dejounte Murray's arrival signaled a new era in Atlanta. Pairing Murray with Trae young and John Collins was a massive boost to their roster strength. However, this doesn't necessarily make them title contenders.

In this regard, the pursuit of more significant role players such as Jae Crowder is viable. As per Shams Charania's report, the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns have been engaged in trade talks for Jae Crowder for some time now.

While a trade would certainly benefit Crowder, which indirectly benefits the Suns, the Hawks may not benefit from the trade as much.

While Jae Crowder does add a lot of value as a perimeter shooter and defender, the Hawks may have to give up a vital piece to acquire him. In this regard, a name that comes to mind is budding forward DeAndre Hunter.

Hunter currently has a team option with the Hawks. Should the team decline the option, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Given that Hunter's contract is almost similar to Crowder's, a straight-up trade would not be out of the question. However, such a move would not benefit the team down the stretch.

