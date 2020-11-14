NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks the latest contenders in pursuit of DeMar DeRozan, LA Lakers closer to offering Kyle Kuzma a new contract

One of the biggest stars gathering speculation within NBA Rumors is Spurs' forward DeMar DeRozan. Having traded away Kawhi Leonard in 2018, DeRozan was brought in to take over his role. Yet, this year, San Antonio were unable to make the Western Conference playoffs and are looking to rebuild their youthful roster. Various NBA Rumors have brought up an unlikely destination for DeRozan, but one that just may work. Furthermore, we look at the current update on the Los Angeles Lakers' contract negotiations with Kyle Kuzma.

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks interested in the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan

Various NBA Rumors have speculated the future of DeMar DeRozan over the past weeks. The Small Forward is reportedly unhappy in San Antonio and will inevitably been disappointed to have missed out on the playoffs last year. Several of the Spurs' marquee players could be on the move, however, none will draw the same attention as DeRozan.

The Hawks will pursue a trade for DeMar DeRozan is he’s made available, per league source. pic.twitter.com/vb3ZCglJMo — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) November 14, 2020

In a side that won only 32 games last season, DeRozan shot an effective field-goal percentage of 53.5%. What he lacked however, was a superstar teammate to propel the Spurs toward a playoff berth. An unlikely candidate has emerged among NBA Rumors in the form of the Atlanta Hawks. Arguably a weaker side last season than the Spurs, the Hawks do tick the box of holding one of the most exciting young talents in the league - Trae Young.

Combining the young guard with DeMar DeRozan's veteran experience, the Hawks would have an All-Star pairing on the cards. If kept fit, the two players could transform Atlanta's fortunes in the Eastern Conference where 33 wins warranted a playoff berth last season.

NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma looks to secure contract extension with LA Lakers

The LA Lakers were worthy champions of the NBA Championship last year. Led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the surrounding roster is likely to be improved this offseason as the franchise looks to offset their rivals trading. One player that has been involved in several NBA Rumors is 25-year-old Power Forward Kyle Kuzma.

Former NBA exec John Hollinger estimated what he thinks an extension offer for Kyle Kuzma should be worth and it would not appear Kuz is getting that "sizable" extension his camp reportedly wants https://t.co/A13PYiJX7y pic.twitter.com/L98H72hl1D — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 13, 2020

Kuzma will be entering his 4th season in the league, yet has struggled to reach the promise that he showed prior to joining the Lakers. According to ex-NBA chief executive John Hollinger:

"Kuzma is already 25 and likely near his peak, a peak which hasn't been anywhere near starting caliber."

From Hollinger's comments, this would suggest that Kuzma is unlikely to receive the rookie contract-extension he wanted. For a player who averaged only 12 points in 25 minutes, the Lakers may see his abilities as surplus to requirement. If he is hoping for a pay rise, he may have to look elsewhere and we may be seeing more NBA Rumors in the coming days.

Moving out of LeBron and Davis' shadow could be the moment Kyle Kuzma's career has been waiting for. He only has to look at what former teammate Brandom Ingram has achieved this season.